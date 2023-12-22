Feature / Lifestyle

German luggage brand RIMOWA celebrates history in Shanghai

As world travel evolves, RIMOWA, the renowned German luggage brand, is celebrating its remarkable 125-year journey with an exclusive exhibition at MoCA Shanghai.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

As world travel evolves, RIMOWA, the renowned German luggage brand, is celebrating its remarkable 125-year journey with an exclusive exhibition at MoCA Shanghai. The show vividly portrays the evolution of RIMOWA, showcasing its contributions to luggage design and its unique collaborations that transcend mere travel accessories.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Founded in the late 19th century, RIMOWA revolutionized luggage design by introducing the durable aluminum suitcase, setting a benchmark for innovation that continues to define the brand's ethos. Its distinctive grooved design has become iconic, symbolizing both durability and sophistication in the realm of travel.

Central to RIMOWA's identity is its appreciation for contemporary art, exemplified through artistic collaborations that transcend mere luggage. Notably, the collaboration with Daniel Arsham resulted in the creation of unique, art-inspired suitcases, merging functionality with artistic expression.

RIMOWA's collaborations also extend beyond the realm of art to partnerships with other notable brands such as Moncler, showcasing its versatility and ability to fuse luxury and functionality seamlessly.

The exhibition transports visitors into a world where "The ordinary doesn't exist," capturing the essence of RIMOWA's style and encouraging a journey beyond the conventional, a sentiment that echoes throughout the brand's ethos.

The section titled "Time Capsule" adds a distinctive touch, inviting visitors to engage in a captivating ritual of writing postcards to their future selves. This unique concept allows individuals to pen down their thoughts, wishes, or reflections, creating a personal time capsule to be delivered after 25 years. Visitors are prompted to ponder on what messages they would like to receive in the distant future, sparking contemplation about personal growth and aspirations.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

December 16th, 2023, - January 3rd, 2024

MoCA Shanghai

231 Nanjing Rd (W), People's Square, Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200003

From 10:30 - 7:30pm

Last entry at 7pm

Free admission

Huangpu
