A designer's neighborhood tips in downtown Shanghai

Hailing from New Zealand, Hannah Churchill has called Shanghai home since 2009. In 2012, she co-founded "hcreates interior design" with her husband. They built a design studio that focuses on creating authentic and curated hospitality and wellness spaces. They have two children, both born in Shanghai, who are their parents' mini translators now.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live on Zhenning Road, right at the edge of where the districts of Jing'an, Changning, and Xuhui meet. Being in the middle of three districts feels like I am pretty central in Shanghai. My office is on the corner of Huaihai and Fuxing roads, so my daily Shanghai radius is pretty compact, within eight minutes we can be on Anfu Road, Yanping Road, Yuyuan Road, or Fumin Road.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I love the tree-lined streets in this area (except early spring when they are dropping a thousand dagger like seeds in your eyes –en sunglasses are a must!), and the mix of historic and modern buildings. For a city of millions of people, this area does feel more like a small town which is a really nice contrast. My husband and I love cruising around this part of the city with our kids on our electric scooters, stopping at the different coffee shops, bakeries, and ice cream shops.

What attraction here should not be missed?

Well, our neighborhood tends to get quite busy on the weekends so we kind of need to escape. When the weather is good, we love to cycle down the tree-lined Fuxing Road and then take the ferry across to the Pudong side. The cycle path and greenways along the river have been so well done. We like to cruise along there for a few kilometers and stop for coffees and ice creams along the way. It's a cool afternoon out as family.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Our most frequented cafe is RAC (1/F, Bldg 6, 322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号6幢1楼) – we don't even need order anymore – our Americano's just arrive at the table. Being just up the road from our house, it's an easy one to pop in for an early breakfast, or a sneaky wine on the way home from work. It has a great neighborhood feel being tucked back off the road. It has gotten rather popular now so get there by 8:30am on the weekend if you want a seat.

Another favorite cafe is Shimmer (146 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路146号) – it's great for a very strong long black if that's your thing.

Our other favorite spot is Luneurs (178 Wulumuqi Rd S. 乌鲁木齐南路178号) – the heritage building is super cool and there are lot of different nooks across the different floors to enjoy a coffee, and the 3rd floor roof terrace is a great spot in summer.

Where should someone eat around here?

We are such pretty routine people and have a few go-tos that are walkable from the office.

Totino Panino (231 Changshu Rd 常熟路231号) is one of the best. Great service and great authentic food – we go there once a week. Boom Boom bagels (39 Anfu Rd 安福路39号) is our go-to for a quick salad that we usually take away and go and find somewhere to sit in the sun.

One of our long-term go-to spots is Mr Willis (3/F, 195 Anfu Rd 安福路195号3楼) – always good any time to pop in for a casual lunch or dinner. We also really like Hulu Sushi (Unit 101, 110 Xingfu Rd 幸福路110号101单元) – it's a bit hidden in the back of Pirata on Xingfu Road. I do love not having to think about ordering and just having delicious bits of sushi arrive in front of me.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

This area has exploded with little shops selling skincare, candles, gifts, and other objects. Hand in hand (47 Yongfu Rd 永福路47号) sells beautiful candles and hand creams. Still a supporter of Avocado Lady (274 Wulumuqi Rd M,乌鲁木齐中路274号) for picking up fresh produce and last-minute bits and pieces. Eliza flowers (191 Jiaozhou Rd 胶州路191号) is a cute little fresh flower shop.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

The Merchants (52 Yongfu Rd 永福路52号) has a great space for a cosy dinner or lunch. Their open kitchen grill makes for great action and atmosphere.

We love to soak up the atmosphere of a busy Shanghai street so on a good day we love sitting outside Catina Agave (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号) with simple food and drinks done well in such an iconic location.

For later in the evening, we are huge fans of Black Rock (47 Fumin Rd 富民路47号). It's quiet and hidden away but the atmosphere is great and the drinks are awesome.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

It's a little bit further from home but worth the journey to get to the new little bakery TonTon (176-178 Yongkang Rd 永康路176-178).