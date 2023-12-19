2023 fashion trends add a tapestry of styles and colors

The fashion landscape in 2023 has been a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of nostalgia, comfort, and a dash of audacious hues.

The fashion landscape in 2023 has been a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of nostalgia, comfort, and a dash of audacious hues. From the timeless elegance of Old Money-style to the earthy allure of Maillard and the invigorating boldness of Dopamine Dressing, let's dive into the trends that set hearts aflutter and streets ablaze over the past year.

Gorpcore: blending functionality with style

The term "Gorpcore" (Outdoor Style) itself is a portmanteau, combining "gorp," slang for trail mix commonly consumed during outdoor activities, with "core," denoting a central, fundamental aspect.



In 2023, however, the word made its way into mainstream fashion, denoting functional-yet-stylish clothing. This “Gorpcore” trend has gained great popularity, particularly among China's tech-savvy youth.

Search volume on Taobao for "gorpcore" or “hu wai” (outdoors) has increased by over 600 percent in the past three years. The #gorpcore hashtag on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu has more than 20,000 posts, and #hu wai (outdoors) has almost 12 million posts. Sales of gorpcore-inspired apparel from leading brands like The North Face and Patagonia have grown significantly.

The allure of Gorpcore lies in its ability to seamlessly blend fashion with practicality. Unlike traditional streetwear, which often prioritizes aesthetics over functionality, Gorpcore embraces utilitarian elements such as cargo pants, durable jackets, and hiking boots, often associated with outdoor activities. This fusion of function and fashion resonates with Chinese consumers who seek clothing that is both stylish and practical for their active lifestyles.

Gorpcore is about being prepared for the outdoors without compromising on style.

One of the key factors driving Gorpcore's popularity in China is the country's burgeoning middle class, with rising disposable incomes. This growing consumer segment is increasingly seeking higher-quality and more stylish clothing options in the wilds, and Gorpcore, with its focus on durability and craftsmanship, perfectly aligns with this preference.

Another contributing factor to Gorpcore's ascent is the growing popularity of outdoor activities in the country. As more and more Chinese individuals venture into the wilderness, they seek apparel that can transition smoothly from the trails to the streets.

“Gorpcore is resonating with Chinese consumers because it embodies their desire for authenticity and connection with nature,” said Red Punch, a Xiaohongshu user. “But no matter what you wear, the mountains and streams are always there. They don't despise you, nor do they welcome you for what you wear. This is the true meaning of the outdoors.”

Old money aesthetic: reviving timeless elegance

In stark contrast to Gorpcore’s links to nature, the old money-style (Laoqianfeng) harks back to an era of understated luxury and elegance. Characterized by classic pieces such as tweed jackets, pearl necklaces, and polished leather shoes, this trend speaks to a desire for lasting value and tradition in fashion.



Social media influencers have embraced this style, often photographed in settings that evoke a sense of bygone aristocracy.

The hashtage of #Laoqianfeng has more than 100,000 posts on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform.

Think crisp white shirts, polished leather brogues, and cashmere sweaters that speak volumes without a single shout. For the ladies, picture silk slip dresses that flow with effortless grace, perfectly paired with a string of pearls, and a timeless trench coat. This style is about embracing quality over quantity.

"The old money aesthetic isn't just about clothing; it's a lifestyle that values heritage and quality," said Zhou Zhou, who spent several thousands of yuan on a cashmere sweater during the Double 11 Shopping Festival.

In a society where social status and prestige are highly valued, fashion serves as a form of social signaling. The old money aesthetic, with its association with wealth, sophistication, and a refined lifestyle, is aspirational for many. It's a way to project a certain image or status in social and professional circles.

Over recent decades, China has experienced significant economic growth, leading to the creation of new wealth. This new generation of affluent individuals is often drawn to the old money aesthetic as it symbolizes class, sophistication, and a connection with an elite heritage, even if it's relatively new for them. It's a way to align with the understated elegance and exclusivity associated with generational wealth.

Dopamine dressing: the joy of colorful expression

Where old money style speaks to heritage and restraint with its quality-over-quantity philosophy, dopamine dressing bursts forth with a celebration of color and self-expression. The idea is that the colors stimulate the brain's reward system, leading to feelings of joy.



This trend is all about embracing bold, eye-catching colors like vibrant yellows, fiery reds, and energizing greens. Imagine a cerulean blue dress that commands attention, paired with a neon yellow clutch, and a statement necklace. For the gentlemen, a fuchsia pink suit paired with a crisp white shirt, and a pair of colorful sneakers will surely turn heads.

In a time of global uncertainty and challenges, dopamine dressing offers a sense of joy and optimism. The bright colors and playful nature of the trend provides a welcome escape and a way to inject positivity into everyday life.

"In these challenging times, dressing in bright and cheerful colors is more than a style choice; it's a way to lift our spirits," said Xu Wen, a fashion industry observer.

As the style reached its climax this summer, many Chinese girl idols brought their unique interpretation to the dopamine dressing trend, showcasing a variety of vibrant ensembles.

One stage outfit of the idol Song Yuqi was a dazzling array of colors, with high saturation, even extending to her headphones and hair clips, adding to the dopamine-inducing effect. The vibrant colors and her crossbody bag created a youthful and lively look.

Actress Zhao Lusi's brown hair and pink rabbit headband already created a vibrant look, further enhanced by her lemon-colored bag, contributing to the overall dopamine-rich aesthetic, while pop singer Yu Shuxin's colorful ensemble featured pink sleeves and a cute Hello Kitty accessory adding to its appeal.

Maillard style: a synthesis of science and fashion

The Maillard Style is currently the most trending fashion style, especially apt for the autumn and winter seasons. This style embraces cozy, warm, and sophisticated vibes. The main palette is earthy, featuring browns in various shades, beige, khaki, and occasionally accented with neutral tones like black, white, and grey.



It’s inspired by the Maillard reaction in cooking, where heat transforms proteins and sugars into delicious aromas and flavors, also deepening the food's color to rich browns and caramels.

Perfect for these cooler months, the Maillard Style creates a warm and relaxed atmosphere, mirroring the seasonal transition with its rich textures and layered approach, much like the transformational essence of the Maillard reaction itself.

As Shanghai's crisp cold air dances with the scent of fallen leaves these days, Maillard Dressing emerges as the perfect fashion companion. The outfit looks are now a vibrant addition to Shanghai’s landscape, such as a brown wool coat paired with black leather boots, a beige knit sweater with khaki wide-leg pants, or a chocolate-colored trench coat paired with a black dress and gray tights.

The Maillard trend has also swept through home decor, makeup palettes, and other areas.