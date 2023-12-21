Here's what you can, and can't, take when travelling by train

Smelly food, such as stinky tofu or durian, makes the list of items that cannot be carried, unless well sealed, as rail network set to go into overdrive during the holiday period.

Foodies should never eat smelly food, such as Guangxi's Luosifen noodle soup, stinky tofu or durian, on trains but can carry them if they are well packed and sealed.

With the year coming to an end, many people will return home to celebrate the New Year with their families. But do you know what can be taken on the train or not?

Not long ago, the latest version of the list of things to carry on trains was released and a reporter from People's Daily interviewed an officer with the passenger transport department of China State Railway Group Co Ltd over questions that many people are concerned about, such as whether hairy crabs, liquor and other items can be carried.

The officer said that fish, crabs, shellfish and aquatic animals for food packaged in closed boxes can be carried on trains.

Alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content between 24 and 70 percent can be carried but must be well sealed and clearly marked. The volume must not exceed 3,000 milliliters.

Those with an alcohol content exceeding 70 percent or unclear labels are prohibited from trains.

Imaginechina

According to the list, electrical appliances such as power banks, lithium batteries, computers, tablets, small handheld fans, and shoulder and neck massage tools can all be carried on board.

Among them, power banks and lithium batteries are required to be clearly marked, and capacity should not exceed 20,000 mAh.

If one uses a mobile phone, computer, or tablet, wearing headphones is suggested.

Passengers can carry rice cookers, electric kettles, hair dryers, hair curling irons but they cannot be used on the train.

Batteries such as electric vehicle batteries and car batteries are not allowed in either checked luggage or carried.

Spray products with inflammable content such as perfume, mosquito repellent and gel can be taken but the volume of a single container must not exceed 100 milliliters, and only one piece of each type is allowed.



For other spray products such as hair dye, mousse, hair gel, and air freshener, the volume of a single container shall not exceed 150 milliliters, and each type is also limited to one piece.

Total volume of all these spray products shall not exceed 600 milliliters.

Imaginechina

Pet owners should never take their pets, except guide dogs, on trains.

Other things prohibited from taken into the station or on board include flammable, explosive, toxic, radioactive, corrosive and other dangerous items that may endanger the safety of people and their property.