Feature / Lifestyle

It's time for you to grind those beans!

Wang Xiao
  15:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Youqu Youth Community event to teach a limited number of participants all they need to know about coffee and its origins while making sure they can make their best tasting cup yet.
Wang Xiao
  15:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
It's time for you to grind those beans!
SHINE

The Youqu Youth Community is organizing an exciting event about coffee, to cover the origin of coffee beans, showcase different varieties of coffee, and teach coffee-making and latte art. The event is limited to 6-12 participants, ensuring a personal experience where individuals can taste their own results.

Youqu provides opportunities for young people in Shanghai to discover their interests and engage in social activities. The coffee event is a must for those who are passionate about the drink and want to learn more about its origins and specialty techniques.

Sign up for the event and expand your knowledge and skills in coffee, it's a fantastic way to meet new people and have fun while doing it.

Date: December 16, 1pm-3:30pm

Admission:149 yuan

Venue: Balloonist Coffee

Address:155 Harbin Rd 哈尔滨路155号

It's time for you to grind those beans!
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     