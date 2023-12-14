It's time for you to grind those beans!

Youqu Youth Community event to teach a limited number of participants all they need to know about coffee and its origins while making sure they can make their best tasting cup yet.

SHINE

The Youqu Youth Community is organizing an exciting event about coffee, to cover the origin of coffee beans, showcase different varieties of coffee, and teach coffee-making and latte art. The event is limited to 6-12 participants, ensuring a personal experience where individuals can taste their own results.

Youqu provides opportunities for young people in Shanghai to discover their interests and engage in social activities. The coffee event is a must for those who are passionate about the drink and want to learn more about its origins and specialty techniques.

Sign up for the event and expand your knowledge and skills in coffee, it's a fantastic way to meet new people and have fun while doing it.

Date: December 16, 1pm-3:30pm

Admission:149 yuan

Venue: Balloonist Coffee

Address:155 Harbin Rd 哈尔滨路155号