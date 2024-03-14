Shanghai to shine with launch of Autumn/Winter 2024 Fashion Week

The fashion gala is expected to throw a spotlight on the city's vibrant show economy, showcasing a mix of dynamic runway shows, immersive exhibitions, and insightful forums.

Shanghai is set to dazzle the world once again with the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2024 Fashion Week from March 25. The fashion gala is expected to throw a spotlight on the city's vibrant show economy, showcasing an eclectic mix of dynamic runway shows, immersive exhibitions, and insightful forums.

The curtain-raiser of the sartorial celebration is Le Fame, a Shanghai-native brand that delicately weaves romantic vintage sentiment with a distinctly modern Shanghainese femininity. Known for its artful revival of Oriental eras, Le Fame's showcase promises a journey back in time, reimagined through the lens of contemporary fashion. This opening act sets the tone for a Fashion Week that not only highlights cutting-edge trends but also pays homage to the rich tapestry of Shanghai's cultural heritage.

“The runway show stage will become more story-driven, shaping a trilogy of Shanghai modernity, expressing the diverse images of contemporary Shanghai women through clothing design, and conveying the exquisite Shanghai lifestyle,” said Nic Su, co-founder and design director of Le Fame.

At the Xintiandi venue, a series of highly anticipated new collections will be presented, including COMME MOI founded by supermodel Lu Yan, and JUDYHUA known for its "soft sculpture" signature style. Independent brands full of dreamy colors and experimental spirit such as XIAOLI, along with emerging designer brands such as Louis Shengtao Chen, will also make their stunning debut at the Xintiandi site.

Another notable highlight of the week is the rise of the New Chinese Fashion trend. This emerging movement represents a fusion of traditional Chinese elements with contemporary design aesthetics, creating a unique and captivating style that resonates with both domestic and international audiences.

Designers explore traditional Chinese motifs such as intricate embroidery, silk fabrics, and traditional garment silhouettes, infusing them with a fresh and modern twist. At this edition of Shanghai Fashion Week, audiences can expect to witness a plethora of designers and brands displaying their interpretations of the New Chinese Fashion trend.

“This trend is not merely a showcase of traditional culture, but more about a fusion and innovation, a kind of cultural heritage,” said Yang Fengrui, founder and design director of HEMU. “I firmly believe that it will become a new force on the fashion stage, together with other categories, which can display beauty in their own ways and share that beauty with all.” This fashion season, HEMU will continue to embrace the Chinese style on the runway with a combination of multimedia light shows.

LABELHOOD, a platform supporting young Chinese fashion designers, will hold the Pioneer Fashion Art Festival under the theme "Return to Truth." In collaboration with 16 young, start-up designers, they are jointly launching the latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Shanghai Fashion Week continues to solidify its position as "Asia’s largest ordering season.” This season's trade fair will span the city’s five major central districts, namely Changning, Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui, and Pudong New Area. Over 10 exhibitions and showrooms will take place simultaneously.

At landmarks such as the West Bund Art Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, C·PARK Haisu Cultural Plaza, Zhangyuan Garden and more, a wide array of trade fairs including SHOWROOM, ONTIMESHOW, SHI TANG, TUBE, DADASHOW, and LAB, as well as HCH, TUDOO, XIN SHOWROOM, and WAVE SHOWROOM, are welcoming both new and returning clients, at home and from abroad, for orders.

In terms of online promotion, Douyin Fashion will partner with its high-quality creators and original designers to livestream for several hours each day, showcasing the latest works of designers and sharing their front of house and backstage insights. It also encourages high-quality creators within the fashion industry to produce innovative content, exploring topics related to sustainability, the crossover of fashion and art, originality, trending colors, and popular styling tips.

“After the pandemic, Shanghai Fashion Week has experienced a resurgence in popularity, paralleled by the revival of our consumer market,” said Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Looking at last year's total social retail sales volume of 1.85 trillion yuan (US$257 billion), Shanghai still maintains a 25 percent slice from the clothing and apparel sector. This signifies the city’s role as an international consumption hub, leading fashion trends and defining styles with strength.

“Each season, Fashion Week gathers over a hundred brands for new product launches, with over a thousand platforms converging in Shanghai for purchasing orders. The ecosystem of Fashion Week is becoming increasingly robust, and its influence continues to grow,” Liu said.