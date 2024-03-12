A creative force engaged in her passion projects

Natasha Ivachoff, who was born in Beijing but raised in Australia, founded Central Studios after her return to China with her partner but maintains a number of personal projects.

Natasha Ivachoff, who was born in Beijing but raised in Australia, returned to China 15 years ago with her partner to pursue her dream. She founded Central Studios but maintains personal projects that continue to thrive today.

Before we discuss Central Studios, could you introduce yourself?

I'm Natasha Ivachoff, founder and creative director at Central Studios (www.centralstudios.cn). Fifteen years ago, I returned to China with my partner Rodney Evans to pursue our dreams.

I studied fashion design in Sydney in the early 90s, and much of my adult life has been dedicated to the fashion industry. I began my career as a designer and design director, working for both local and international brands across various fashion sectors, including swimwear, intimates, denim, tailoring, knitwear, and skate and surf wear.

Throughout my journey, I've always maintained personal projects that continue to thrive today. My particular passion lies in leather craftsmanship, which I've been honing since the mid-90s. The creation of the brand Missy Skins was my homage to everything I adore about leather, focusing on developing and designing timeless pieces.

More recently, I've embarked on a new venture alongside my son, Maximus, with the brand Hey Mr. PJ — a sustainable sleepwear brand for boys. While my primary commitment remains at Central Studios, these passion projects remain dear to me, driving my personal creativity and allowing me to stay connected to the ever-evolving world of fashion.

Why did you start a creative content production company in Shanghai?

Both my partner and I have a passion for photography and design. We noticed a lack of high-quality studios in Shanghai, so we saw an opportunity to fill that gap and create something special together. We built a unique space and from there the company evolved. Central Studios is a one-stop boutique content house for all creative production.

What makes Shanghai's business environment unique?

Shanghai's business scene is vibrant, collaborative and incredibly dynamic. Despite the fast pace, there's a real sense of community where businesses work together, sharing resources, and driving innovation.

What were you trying to bring to the local community?

A sense of community where local and international artists can learn and be inspired from each other as well as creating a platform for beautiful, locally produced asset creation.

What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here?

The foremost challenge lies in maintaining consistency amidst the rapid flux of Shanghai's dynamic environment. While the pace fuels innovation, it occasionally necessitates a deliberate focus to cultivate an enduring narrative and relevant projects.

What achievement are you most proud of?

Transitioning to a new workspace that fosters creativity and positivity was a significant milestone for us. Our resilience pulled us through and with our long track record in Shanghai, it also gave us the foundation and strength to keep growing.

What projects are you currently focused on?

Our main focus is "The Zara Live Show," working closely with the brand to redefine Zara's live streaming content by developing a creative approach to delivering an engaging show to its customers and followers.

Who is a female role model that inspires you?

Taylor Swift's unyielding talent and resilience in reclaiming control of her career are truly inspiring. She's a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity and strength.

Any advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs?

Be open-hearted and provide support to other women in business. They're not competitors but allies who can offer valuable insights and learning experiences. Also, always give your full attention to everyone you interact with, regardless of their position. It fosters strong connections and mutual respect.