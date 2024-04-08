Prevent security risks when cancelling or changing your mobile phone number

As your phone number is often linked to apps, including payment platforms, you need to unlink the number before cancelling or changing it, as the operator may reissue the number.

When you decide to cancel or change your mobile phone number, there are potential security risks you should consider.

Since your phone number is often linked to apps such as Alipay or WeChat, deactivating it means the number may be recycled and sold by the operator. It's crucial to remember to unlink your number from these apps before cancelling, otherwise, there will be significant security risks.

Imaginechina

Q: What is secondary issuance?

A: Secondary issuance occurs when an operator reclaims phone numbers that were previously canceled or abandoned by users. These numbers are then put back on the market for new users to use, a process known as "secondary issuance."

Q: What are the advantages of secondary issuance?

A: Secondary issuance allows operators to efficiently reuse phone numbers, thereby effectively activating unused communication resources. It is a common practice internationally to recycle phone numbers.

Q: How long does it take for secondary issuance after cancellation?

A: Following the cancellation of a mobile phone number, there is typically a 90-day freeze period before the number is reissued on the market. However, the exact timing of reissue is uncertain. It is therefore important to unlink your number from related apps before cancelling your old number and register your new phone number.

Q: Will previous phone records still be accessible?

A: No. Once a phone number is reissued, new users won't have access to the previous user's payment details or other related usage records.

Q: How can I determine the number of internet accounts linked to my mobile phone number?

A: You can use the "Yizhengtongcha" mini-program within the Alipay app, or access the inquiry entrance through WeChat official accounts such as “工信微报”( Ministry of Industry and Information Technology )，"工信部反诈专班" (Anti-fraud special team of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology), and "中国信通院" (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology). After entering your phone number, the last six digits of your ID card, and the verification code, you can submit your query. The results will be sent via a unified SMS reply within 48 hours.

Q: What should I do if I have doubts about the query results?

A: If you find a difference between the number of internet accounts associated with your phone number and your expectations, you can click on the "unlink and detail inquiry" option at the bottom of the query page. If you have any objections to the query results, you can contact customer service for further assistance.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of queries?

A: You can query up to 16 internet application account registrations. If you wish to inquire about additional internet applications, you can click on the pop-up window labeled "I still want to check" on the query page, select or enter the desired internet application, and submit your request.

Q: What are the essential tasks to be completed before changing your mobile phone number?

A:

Backup your phone data.

Update the mobile number associated with bank accounts.

Change the mobile number linked to shopping websites, payment accounts, etc.

Update the mobile number associated with social media accounts such as Weibo, WeChat, QQ, etc.

Change the mobile number linked to cloud storage or cloud services.

Update membership information.

After canceling the mobile phone number, you are advised to destroy the SIM card instead of simply discarding it.

Q: What precautions should be taken to ensure mobile phone security during everyday use?

A:



