ICYMI 6: Win a ticket to the 2024 FORMULA 1

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
The 5 prizes for this week's In Case You Missed It quiz are individual tickets to the 2024 FORMULA 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix in April.
Its time for our 6th weekend roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 6

This week's 5 prizes are tickets to the 2024 FORMULA 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Each winner will receive one ticket worth 390 yuan (US$53.91), which will be distributed randomly.

The detailed information of the tickets is as follows:

  • Grandstand: A LOW, SESSION: FRI. TICKET (Apr 19)
  • Grandstand: K, SESSION: FRI. TICKET (Apr 19)

Additionally, we're thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive F1 quiz next Tuesday (April 9). This quiz will delve into various F1-related topics, and participants will have the opportunity to win tickets for the April 20 (Saturday) race of the 2024 FORMULA 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix. Each ticket is valued at 690 yuan, so get ready!

Click here to get started!

The 2024 FORMULA 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix is guaranteed to be exciting.

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
