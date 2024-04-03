Feature / Lifestyle

Hermès transforms museum to showcase men's summer collection

Tan Weiyun
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-03
French luxury house Hermès recently unveiled its latest collections, creating a vivid tapestry that seamlessly interlaces the essence of masculine vigor with feminine grace.
©THESHOOT

The Hermès Men's Summer 2024 collection Shanghai runway show was held at the West Bund Art Museum on Tuesday.

Amidst the whirlwind of fashion weeks, Hermès recently unveiled its latest collections, creating a vivid tapestry that seamlessly interlaces the essence of masculine vigor with feminine grace, and masterfully weaves together the threads of tradition and modernity across its men's and women's collections.

On Tuesday evening, the French luxury house transformed the West Bund Art Museum in Shanghai's historic waterfront area in Xuhui district into an architectural marvel, setting the stage for the unveiling of its Men's Summer 2024 collection. Under the guidance of Véronique Nichanian, Artistic Director of the Men's Universe, Hermès presented its latest offerings within the museum's expansive space.

The collection was showcased through a dynamic and airy installation that highlighted the balance between discipline and delight, motion and form. Designed with the ethereal lightness of summer in mind, each piece in the collection emphasized innovative tailoring, soft textures, subtle color gradations, and bold layering techniques, embodying the concept of "clothing as architecture.”

Models at the Hermès runway show in Shanghai.

Utilizing light to sculpt space and cast intricate shadows, the presentation accentuated the fine details of the garments. It showcased the interplay of light on various materials, such as reversible leathers, sheer fabrics, and a diverse mix of silk, cotton, technical textiles, and cashmere. The color palette, inspired by natural minerals — ranging from desert tones to steam, ice and sage — allowed for a vibrant dialogue within the collection.

The runway was graced by notable figures from Shanghai's vibrant cultural scene, including an actor, a chef, a director, a dancer, a curator, an architect, an athlete, and a designer, adding a layer of local relevance and celebrity allure to the event.

Just a week before Tuesday's show, Hermès launched its Shanghai preview of the women's Fall/Winter collection for 2024, which merges the essence of urban life with equestrian elegance. The collection, dubbed "The Rider," offers a modern take on traditional riding attire, blending functionality with high fashion.

The Shanghai preview of the women's Fall/Winter collection for 2024.

Set against the backdrop of rain-soaked city streets, the collection brought to life the image of a contemporary woman navigating the urban landscape with confidence and ease.

The collection showcases a variety of textures and fabrics, from sleek leathers to robust twills and supple cashmere, all designed to provide protection from the elements while maintaining a refined silhouette. The color palette is rich and earthy, featuring shades of brown, black, beige, gray, and vibrant reds, all working together to create a look that is both bold and understated.

A view of Hermès' women's Fall/Winter collection for 2024.

Key pieces include double-breasted, high-waisted, and boot-cut designs that pay homage to traditional riding gear. The range is versatile, catering to both the bridle path and the bustling city corner. Whether astride a horse or a motorcycle, the Hermès woman is equipped with sturdy boots and a studded biker jacket, the latter echoing the construction of a saddle.

The collection's attention to detail is evident in its use of étrivière belts, lozenge motifs, and innovative reinterpretations of classic items such as jodhpurs transformed into leather long johns, and a saddle pad reimagined as a quilted leather biker jacket. These elements underscore the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and its ability to blend masculine and feminine styles with fluidity and precision.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
