URLAZH takes center stage at Shanghai Fashion Week on Sunday

Transforming the Red Hall runway at Xintiandi into a whimsical dreamland, the stage was artfully enveloped in cotton-like clouds, setting the scene for a serene ambiance.
URLAZH 2024 Autumn/Winter Collection

URLAZH took center stage at Shanghai Fashion Week on Sunday, unveiling its dream-inspired 2024 Autumn/Winter Collection.

Transforming the Red Hall runway at Xintiandi into a whimsical dreamland, the stage was artfully enveloped in cotton-like clouds, setting the scene for a serene, cloud-covered ambiance. Spectators found themselves immersed in an ethereal world as soft, cloud-like lamps floated above, casting a gentle, warm glow that not only illuminated the runway but also offered a tactile illusion akin to drifting on clouds.

Themed "Dream," URLAZH's 2024 A/W collection aims to convey energy and joy through color and fun design, offering garments that cater to a range of ages and body types. The fashion brand advocates for every URLAZH girl to be youthful, confident, and comfortable. Its design philosophy integrates casual comfort with layers of direction - from lively, playful colors and avant-garde, trendy designs to urban-chic casual styles. Each piece showcases versatility in cut, revealing the multifaceted charm of femininity.

This season's runway showcased three series, offering an up-close look at the brand's design ethos and fashion stance.

The L series features a palette of warm and soft colors, including tarragon green, Monet purple, soft peach pink, moonlight rose, glacier blue, and popcorn yellow. They are like rays of warm sunshine in winter, gently dispelling the chill. The designers translate the warmth of sunlight into tangible textures and visual pleasure, offering wearers a gentle embrace as if surrounded by endless care.

The J series uniquely blends retro and street styles, intersecting sporty vibes with cool trends. Embracing retro street elements and iconic silhouettes with precise color balance, the series crafts a nostalgic yet avant-garde atmosphere as a tribute to the independent spirit of cool girls everywhere.

Continuing the warmth of silk and cashmere from the previous season, the collection introduces soft materials like air-knitted cotton and wool, two elements from nature. The fabrics offer cloud-like softness, enveloping wearers in lightweight, fluffy comfort, creating a personal oasis of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

The I series delves into natural aesthetics with a low-saturation earth tone palette, reminiscent of an autumn twilight. These tones balance comfort and style, ensuring wearers maintain poise and ease in any setting, significantly enhancing wardrobe versatility.

With its latest collection, URLAZH not only redefines the essence of dream-inspired fashion but reaffirms its commitment to empowering women to freely express their diverse and dynamic selves.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
