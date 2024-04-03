﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Isetan Department Store: A memory of a generation in Shanghai

Residents acknowledge 'end of an era' as Isetan, a department store in Westgate Mall since 1997, announces it will be closed on June 30.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Isetan, a department store in Westgate Mall since 1997, is going to close on June 30. The store is distributed from the ground floor up through the seventh floor, selling cosmetics, clothing, furniture, bags, jewelry, household appliances, groceries, children's products, and many more items. As the memory of a generation in Shanghai, many pedestrians shared their views and feelings with us.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
