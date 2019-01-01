Russian designer transforms jeans into sustainable backpacks

Russian designer Xenia Sidorenko used to work with the denim industry. When she realized how polluted this industry, she decided to do something for it.

Russian designer Xenia Sidorenko used to work with the denim industry. When she realized how polluted this industry, she decided to do something for it. Now she and her partners transform discarded jeans into useful products, offering these garments a second lease on life while mitigating pollution.