The rise of strength through fitness passion

Jennifer Chang, originally from Calcutta, India, has considered Shanghai home since 2012. Having worked for both start-ups and multinationals, managing and growing businesses in art, retail and services, she hungered for more and was driven to do something that could create a direct positive impact. A culmination of small and big events led to the creation of RISE Shanghai, a boutique fitness studio, in 2019.