Dance to the beat for some holiday fun at Life Hub@Anting

A range of activities to please music fans and sports fans alike is on offer during the Dragon Boat Festival while a more gentle way of celebrating will be provided at Guyi Garden.

From traditional sizhu (string and wind music) melodies to modern dance rhythms and sports beats, a symphony of old and new will resound in Jiading District during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

At Life Hub@Anting in Shanghai International Automobile City, a dance carnival will inspire with a visual feast of various genres such as breakdancing and Irish tap dancing presented during the holiday.

Dance troupes of students and children from across the city will perform.

A motorsports exhibition will be held at the same venue.

There will be eSports racing experiences and challenges which promise the same thrill and fun as real thing.

Visitors can also try out rock climbing.

A traditional way of celebration is recommended at Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style garden with some 500 years of history.

During the holiday, Jiangnan sizhu concerts at the garden will offer a soothing experience.

An intangible cultural heritage bazaar will be staged at the same time, featuring activities such as riddle guessing, Gu embroidery, guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) making techniques and a tea ceremony.

People will also be able to experience Yueju opera makeup and costumes.

A gardening exhibition and a porcelain exhibition will also be held at the garden during the holiday.

If you go:

Date: 5:30am-7:30pm, June 8-10

Venue: Shanghai Guyi Garden

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, Jiading District

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Date: 10am-10pm, June 8-10

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S.

