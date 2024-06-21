Summer music carnival in Jiading District

As part of the annual Fete de la Musique, soulful melodies will envelop Life Hub@Anting in the Shanghai International Automobile City in a three-day music carnival and roadshow.

Ti Gong

A summer music carnival will bring cool comfort to the ears of visitors and residents in Jiading District from Friday through Sunday.

As part of the annual Fete de la Musique, soulful melodies will envelop Life Hub@Anting in the Shanghai International Automobile City in a three-day music carnival and roadshow.

Fete de la Musique, also known as Music Day, is an annual entertainment gala that was inaugurated by the French Ministry of Culture in 1982. It has been celebrated in about 100 countries in the world, making it a much-anticipated music event for music lovers across the globe.

Ti Gong

Three free concerts lasting between two and three hours will be staged on Friday night and the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday at Life Hub@Anting.

These include a concert by the Shanghai City Wind Orchestra which comprises 50 wind instrument performers and is led by acclaimed conductor Ding Zhongyi.

Pop bands Rainbow and Moonlight will also perform at the music carnival, bringing jazz, pop, and country music to audiences.

Other activities such as score guessing of the ongoing Euro 2024 and Copa America and an innovation exhibition featuring works from Shanghai Arete Bilingual School will be held at the same time.

At Jiabei Country Park in Jiading, bands the Artemi-Gypsy Jazz Band, Work on Weekends, and Alice & the Wanderers will also perform pop, jazz, chanson francaise, and percussion music over the weekend.

Ti Gong

If you go

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Date: 6:30pm-8:30pm, June 21; 2pm-5pm, June 22-23

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Venue: Jiabei Country Park

Address: 5051 Huyi Highway, 沪宜公路5051号





