Italian brand opens its doors in new luxury space

Casa Dolce & Gabbana is the latest venture to blend luxury brands with urban culture, displaying possibilities between local heritage, high-end retail, and international brands.

In a city where historical charm meets modern dynamism, Dolce & Gabbana has opened its doors of Casa Dolce & Gabbana in Shanghai's Zhangyuan. This new cultural space seeks to blend diverse artistic influences and foster a deeper connection between Italian and Chinese cultures.

Zhangyuan, established in 1882, is the largest remaining Shikumen architectural complex in Shanghai. Once a prestigious landmark, it now stands as a vibrant fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics.

In 2022, after four years of protective restoration, its western section was revitalized and reopened. The area includes 16 historic buildings, ranging from Shikumen alley houses and lane mansions to garden villas. The unique architecture and expansive spaces of these buildings provide an ideal venue for a variety of artistic and cultural activities.

Choosing Zhangyuan as the site for Casa Dolce & Gabbana deepens its connection with local culture, offering a multidimensional narrative through an immersive experience that invites visitors to explore and connect with the Italian luxury brand's story.

Housed in a distinctive Shikumen building, Casa Dolce & Gabbana spans two floors. The journey begins on the ground floor, guiding visitors from the idyllic gardens of Sicily, the brand’s birthplace, into a realm of artistic enchantment. This floor features a holographic gallery and an immersive experience space, where digital art merges with the tangible, presenting a harmonious blend of reality and illusion.

The second floor is a veritable showcase of the brand’s unique aesthetic, featuring a central exhibition hall, DG Cinema, and three dedicated spaces for the Dolce & Gabbana Casa series.

The centerpiece, an exhibit titled "NERO: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana," draws its name from a Rizzoli-published photobook and offers a visual feast of the brand's signature style. The exhibition alternates between fashion masterpieces, iconic stars, and documentary photography, paying homage to the inspirations that have shaped the brand’s legacy and the timeless allure of Sicilian black.

The Dolce & Gabbana Casa series, the brand’s home collection, displays furniture and accessories that reflect its most recognizable themes, such as Carretto Siciliano, Leopard, and Zebra.

The space also highlights the work of two emerging Chinese designers, who joined the brand’s Gen D project which supports young talent in fashion and home decor.

Designers Xu Mingyu and Wu Jie present their creations, blending Italian and Chinese cultural elements. Xu’s “Wonderland” home series combines Chinese bamboo craftsmanship with Sicilian flora and Venetian glass, while Wu’s “A Journey” takes inspiration from the Sicilian pine cone, a symbol of good fortune, using resin to cast intricate wooden pieces that explore the perceived value of natural and synthetic materials.

“We hope to share our brand’s aesthetic vision, creative designs, and cultural inspirations through this unique experience space. We value the fluidity and commonality of cultures, and we constantly seek to engage in dialogue with local craftsmanship,” said Dolce & Gabbana CEO Alfonso Dolce. “By supporting young local creatives, we aim to foster the vibrant development of cultural and artistic exchange.”

As the luxury retail sector faces various uncertainties, culture has once again proven to be a crucial link and support. The challenge of how to enrich the content of the fusion between international brands and local culture, thereby providing local consumers with valuable experiences and promoting sustainable brand development in regional markets, has become a key focus for global luxury brands.

The newly revitalized Zhangyuan aspires to be a model for urban renewal in Shanghai, serving as a window that revives the elegance of the "First Garden of Shanghai." Casa Dolce & Gabbana represents another attempt to seamlessly blend luxury brands with urban culture, showcasing possibilities between local heritage, high-end retail, and international brands.

If you go:

Address: 240 Maoming Rd N, Zhangyuan