Native New Yorker's giftwrap brand reflects Chinese art and design

Twenty-year Shanghai resident Lucy Young launched her gift paper company Paper Tiger Shanghai in 2008, inspired by the beauty of Chinese art and culture.

Shanghai resident Lucy Young launched her gift paper company Paper Tiger Shanghai in 2008, inspired by the beauty of Chinese art and culture. She has been fascinated by numerous collaborative opportunities with the entrepreneur community and continues to show her creativity by launching a locally distilled gin brand – Julu Gin – with her husband Richard.



Courtesy of Lucy Young

Before we talk about Paper Tiger, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Lucy Young, a Shanghai resident since 2004. I'm originally from New York and, after many years in the children's television space in the Asia Pacific, I launched a boutique gift paper brand, Paper Tiger Shanghai, in 2008.

Courtesy of Lucy Young

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up your own brand?

I saw a gap in the market back then for Chinese contemporary gift paper that reflected Shanghai and Chinese art and design. The only wrapping paper available at that time was teddy bears holding balloons.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? When I made the decision to create and produce my own line of paper, the support to make it happen was pretty seamless. The range of resources back then and, still to this day, makes anything possible. It's even easier now to identify and find like-minded business communities through WeChat to ask questions and find whatever kind of services and resources one needs. Also, the numerous collaboration opportunities with the entrepreneur community, which is so diverse and interesting.

Courtesy of Lucy Young

Courtesy of Suzhou Cobbler

What were you trying to bring to the local community? Really great, sustainable wrapping paper with contemporary Chinese designs to inspire people to gift beautifully!

What are the biggest challenges setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? Depending on what type of business you're setting up in China, I think it's pretty straightforward. You have to follow the various requirements as a foreigner here in setting up a WOFE, business licenses, bank accounts, etc. The real challenge is executing the business, identifying your market, and growing it. I feel the challenge these days is staying on top of all the social media platforms available and creating relevant content to reach your audience. It's definitely gotten easier to reach new customers but, at the same time, you need to be on top of that and be on platforms where customers can purchase your product.

Courtesy of Lucy Young

What was the moment that made you most proud? When customers tell me how happy and excited the gift they wrapped with my gift paper was received by their intended. Also, when customers share with me different ways they have used my paper – not just for gifts, but for crafting, decorating, or creating entirely new things with it. Honestly, when customers tell me they actually wrapped a gift, I feel proud. The fact that my product could create a happy moment makes me proud.

What are you working on? I've gotten slightly derailed by other design projects and mainly the creative for a product that my husband and I launched at the end of 2022 – a locally distilled gin called Julu Gin. In the meantime, Paper Tiger Shanghai is still alive and well and I hope to have a new paper pattern sometime this year, and new cards.

Who is a female role model who inspires you? Any female who can successfully juggle work, a home, kids (human or the fur kind), and still have time for themselves and friends.

Do you have any advice for women entrepreneurs? 1. Create brand engagements to fully experience your product or services. I hold gift-wrapping workshops for community groups from time to time. It helps me connect with customers while teaching the art of gift wrapping that is fun and engaging. 2. Collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs. There is always more power when your business collaborates - you gain new ideas, new customers, and new opportunities. An outdoor festival approached me many years ago to collaborate on an activity with kids. That resulted in "The Shard's". I took heaps of scrap gift paper, tore it up and had kids paper mache a lifesized cardboard adult and child. The kids had fun gluing and covering the cardboard family with their parents and it raised awareness of my paper. Another collaboration I did was with Suzhou Cobbler – a fashion brand that creates beautiful silk slippers, shoes, and handbags. I took one of her handbag patterns and created a paper pattern out of it. As the holidays were around the corner, we used the season to launch it. And of course, the basics: Set goals; do research; be nice, and most importantly, have fun!

