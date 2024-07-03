A Changning neighborhood with many attractions to explore

Xenia Sidorenko, a fashion designer from St Petersburg, founded upcycle brand useDEM, with the aim of eliminating textile waste and saving water. She loves where she lives.

Courtesy of Xenia Sidorenko

Xenia Sidorenko is a fashion designer from St Petersburg. Living in Shanghai since 2011, she has transformed her understanding of a designer's mission, where products should be designed to be sustainable. She founded upcycle brand useDEM, with the aim of eliminating textile waste and saving water.

Could you introduce your neighborhood? Nestled in the western part of Shanghai, Changning is a vibrant and dynamic district known for its mix of modernity and historical charm. I live opposite Zhongshan Park, at the corner of Dingxi and Changning roads. One of the neighborhood's standout qualities is its cultural diversity. It boasts a blend of traditional Chinese culture and modern influences, reflected in its architecture, cuisine, and lifestyle. There are a variety of attractions to explore, from peaceful parks like Zhongshan Park and the historic properties along the popular Yuyuan Road city walk, to vibrant shopping areas such as the bustling commercial area along Changning Road.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? It provides the experience of downtown living without the heavy traffic congestion. It offers convenient access to the airport, a comprehensive network of Metro lines, lively city walks, and one of the largest green spaces in Shanghai.

Courtesy of Xenia Sidorenko

What attraction here should not be missed? The walk by Suzhou Creek through the old university — East China University of Political Science and Law.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? Wabi Cofu (1327 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1327号) is billed as a quiet Japanese-style garden coffee shop, maybe. Nestled in an old traditional building, it is tastefully decorated to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. You can relax with a great coffee or a soothing matcha or indulge in one of the carefully curated whisky selections.

Courtesy of The Cannery

Where should someone eat around here? There is no shortage of eateries in this area, well it's Shanghai, 24 hours of eating. A fine selection of western cuisine, our favourite being The Cannery (Bldg 1, 1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号1号楼1楼) on Yuyuan Road, every type of Chinese food you can imagine within walking distance and a cluster of Japanese restaurants down Huichuan Road. If you want something a little different, Borsch and Kompot (1411 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1411号) is an authentic Russian restaurant that caters to enthusiasts of Slavic gastronomy and premium vodka.

Courtesy of Xenia Sidorenko

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? There is no lack of shopping malls in Shanghai, and Changning is no exception. Within walking distance of our apartment, there are at least three well-known plazas, Zhaofeng, Longement and Raffles, that feature a wide array of big international brands as well as local brands. More boutique shopping you can find along Yuyuan Road, pop up shops with new brand releases all mingled in with the cafes, bakeries, and restaurants. Parallel to Yuyuan Road you can double back along Xuanhua Road to pick up your fruit and veg, handmade dumplings and noodles.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? The Cannery (Bldg 1, 1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号1号楼1楼) and Commune Reserve (Bldg 1, 1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号1号楼1楼) offer side by side venues to drink a huge selection of beers from all over the world, local craft beers and a fine selection of wines and spirits. Beer Union (1/F, 889 Changning Rd 长宁路889号1楼) and 8 Pints (999 Changning Rd 长宁路999号) offer a more casual drinking experience focusing on the garden style craft beer theme.

Courtesy of The Cannery