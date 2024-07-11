Marvel universe heroes thrill fans in pop-up events at Metro City

An exciting lineup of Marvel heroes are wowing fans in Xuhui District with a series of pop-up activities.

A magic building block world that enables visitors to experience the unique charms of the Marvel universe has opened at Metro City under a collaboration by leading Chinese building block brand Blokees, and Disney China.

In the "Little Spider and His Amazing Friends" area, the iconic IP street scene from the Hollywood blockbusters has been replicated, and the specially designed spider web effect makes people feel like walking into the city space guarded by Spiderman and his friends.