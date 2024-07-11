﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Marvel universe heroes thrill fans in pop-up events at Metro City

Blokees, in collaboration with Disney China, has launched building blocks featuring Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Captain America, Thanos, and Black Panther.
Ti Gong

A Marvel building block world is part of the Metro City events.

An exciting lineup of Marvel heroes are wowing fans in Xuhui District with a series of pop-up activities.

A magic building block world that enables visitors to experience the unique charms of the Marvel universe has opened at Metro City under a collaboration by leading Chinese building block brand Blokees, and Disney China.

In the "Little Spider and His Amazing Friends" area, the iconic IP street scene from the Hollywood blockbusters has been replicated, and the specially designed spider web effect makes people feel like walking into the city space guarded by Spiderman and his friends.

Ti Gong

Visitors take part in the pop-up activity.

At the photo-taking area inspired by The Infinity Saga, enthusiasts can pose with their beloved Marvel heroes across time and space.

A climax of the pop-up activities is a speed assembly competition with building blocks. The winners can take the blocks home if they can finish the work in a certain time.

Blokees, in collaboration with Disney China, has launched a series of building blocks featuring several popular Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Captain America, Thanos, the Hulk, and Black Panther.

Ti Gong

The event attracts many visitors.

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through July 19

Address: 1111 Zhaojiabang Road, Xuhui District

Ti Gong

Marvel character building blocks are on display at the activity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
Disney
Special Reports
