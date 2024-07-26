﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Olympic athletes strut their stuff in new outfits

The Paris Olympics promise to be a stylish affair with each participating country showcasing unique and culturally inspired designs.
The Paris Olympics promise to be a stylish affair with each participating country showcasing unique and culturally inspired designs.

  • The Chinese delegation's opening ceremony attire, named "Pursuit of Dreams," is designed by Joeone and features classic red and white. Men's outfits have subtle patterns and stand-up collars, while women's dresses incorporate Song Dynasty (960-1279) elements and bamboo motifs. Anta designed the award ceremony outfits, which feature dragon scales and embroidery.


  • Host nation's opening ceremony outfits are tailored by Berluti, inspired by tailcoats. Pigalle and Le Coq Sportif designed the sportswear in red, white, and blue, with Chanel's Lesage workshop providing intricate embroidery.

USA's opening ceremony outfits, designed by Ralph Lauren, embody a classic Ivy League aesthetic with modern elements in red, white and blue. The closing ceremony outfits incorporate biker jacket elements for a streetwear vibe.

Ben Sherman crafted the British delegation's uniforms, featuring geometric patterns inspired by the Union Jack and floral embroidery representing the UK's four nations. Adidas provided the retro-inspired sportswear.

Lululemon continues to design for the Canadian team, with maple leaf red as the main color and unique prints inspired by Canadian wildlife and the Northern Lights.

Sportscraft designed Australia's opening ceremony attire in green and yellow, featuring names of all gold medalists since 1896 on the jacket lining and an athlete's oath embroidered inside the pocket.

Joma designed Spain's outfits in red, yellow, and white with gradient effects and carnation elements.

Asics is Japan's official sponsor, with practical and comfortable designs in sunrise-inspired orange gradients and breathable mesh fabric.

Actively Black designed Nigeria's futuristic sportswear in black and white with vibrant green and red accents, honoring the country's colors.

Michel & Amazonka designed Mongolia's outfits with a blend of traditional and modern styles, featuring intricate details that took five days to create.

﻿
