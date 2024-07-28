Children turn over a new leaf at library

The reading area for children at the library has been turned into an interesting reading jungle.

The Jungle Brown Immersive Exploration Exhibition, as a highlight of the seres of activities, is inspired by Line Friends' children's social enlightenment picture book "Jungle Brown Adventure," which was launched during the summer vacation.

A series of reading activities centering on Line Friends star character Brown are held at the east branch of Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area, providing a fun and exploratory reading experience for children in a unique way during the summer vacation.

Through multi-dimensional interactive experiences, children will explore the habits of different wildlife, recognize the stripes of different animals, and solve problems independently, immersing themselves in the adventure and learning the spirit of mutual assistance embodied in the stories.

Two parent-children reading lectures are part of the activities, encouraging children to explore the world they live in.

"We have had a pleasant time here as the area provides an non-traditional approach for reading," said mother Wang Yan who took her six-year son to the library over the weekend.

The series of activities aim to cultivate children's reading interest and habits through diverse reading forms, expand their thinking through reading and stimulate their imagination and desire for exploration, the organizers said.

To cater to the diversified reading demand of young readers and create a more welcoming reading space for families with children, Shanghai is proceeding the "100 Child-Friendly Reading Spaces" program this year. The crossover collaboration is a new exploration for public cultural service institution and cultural IP to leverage each other's advantages towards the goal.