Bund Art Season promises originality and imagination

With the theme "Everyone is an Artist," there is plenty going on around Yuyuan Garden including a charity art show and works from artists Wang Wenxue and Mew Mew Star.

Get ready for a splash of color and a whirl of creativity as the Bund transforms into a vibrant canvas of artistic expression. Through August 25, the fourth edition of the Bund Art Season is set to dazzle the Yuyuan Garden area. As the biggest highlight, the BOOOM Art Festival celebrates youth and lifestyle, taking place from 1pm to 10pm on July 27, 28, August 3 and 4. Expect art to spill into every nook and cranny of the Bund along the Huangpu River. Gather the art aficionados and the curious as this festival brings together a constellation of international and local artists, creators, and fashion brands. They're dipping their toes into the art world and also diving into immersive curation that blends art with commerce, exploring fresh trends where creativity meets daily life. With the theme "Everyone is an Artist," inspired by the famous German artist Joseph Beuys, the BOOOM Art Festival offers art markets, interactive pop-ups, and workshops.

The festival is a treasure hunt for independent artists, shining a spotlight on a new wave of creative talent. Among them is "Mew Mew Star," a creative force that takes inspiration from feline friends, blending fantasy with reality to craft artworks that invite you into the mystical animal world. "LiliOil Art Studio" brings a different kind of sculpture to the table, merging art with body symbolism and gender narratives. Marked by a light-hearted and humorous style, its artworks aim to spark conversations about life, identity, and health, encouraging a broader societal reflection. It also extends to social advocacy with "LFORU1WOLO," showcasing the talents of baristas with a hearing disability. They make and serve coffee, transcending the barriers of language in every cup.

The "Ignite Hope" charity art show is aimed at fostering understanding and communication between the public and those affected by pneumoconiosis and autism. It showcases patients' self-portraits and personal narratives, creating a space where visitors can also express themselves through art. "Creating art with them reinforces our belief that they should not be confined by their illnesses; each person has their own unique world," said Tian Ziming, the project’s initiator.

Wang Wenxue, who designed the "Joy Cell" project, has brought a giant capsule toy machine to the art festival. "In today's anxious society, joy seems scarce, attainable only under specific conditions. But joy is always with us, like an inherent cell, hidden in our hearts," Wang said. The exhibition space is styled in the "Memphis" design, using bold, witty, and saturated colors. A large capsule toy machine stands at the center, inviting visitors to discover an unexpected delight. After taking a capsule, visitors can read a joy note, write their own happy moments, and put it back for the next person to discover, keeping the joy alive and circulating.

At the "Everyone is an Artist" collaborative art zone, organizer Tian Jia’en brings a whimsical "bubble-blowing" experience. “Art comes from life; it can be a childhood memory, a moment, or an emotion," Tian said. With a background in neuroscience and a childhood passion for art, Tian sees a deep connection between science and art. At the event, Tian leads participants back to their childhood days. Behind a large bubble-blowing machine lies a vast “blue sky” where visitors can place laser stickers provided at the scene. "The colorful stickers and the iridescent bubbles randomly combine to create a scene as vibrant as a rainbow," Tian said. On August 3, from 4pm to 8pm, Chi Baolu, a collaborating artist with brands like McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Airbnb, will make a special appearance at the art festival to create one-of-a-kind portraits of your beloved pets.

The festival also features themed art workshops that promote sustainable living and blend traditional crafts with contemporary aesthetics. Participants will dive into "Ebru Marbling" with fans, a technique dating back to the Turkic era, to craft unique artistic fans, and experience the beauty of "Twist Flower Art" with mohair, a traditional craft that blooms from the fingertips. Visitors can also explore "Modular Mortise and Tenon Furniture," and discover new possibilities in life with "Upcycled Crochet Cup Cozy," transforming old items into something new.