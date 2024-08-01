Explainer: A guide to shopping on JD.com

This guide teaches you to how to set up a JD.com account, add a shipping address, find and filter products, check for reliability of purchase, and how to apply for refunds.

CFP

JD.com is one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, offering millions of products. Whether you’re looking to buy a book, a TV, recharge your phone, or purchase tickets for attractions, you can do it all on the JD.com App. JD.com is also known for its excellent delivery service, which stands out among various shopping platforms. Here’s a quick guide to get you started on JD.com: How to Log In and Register on the JD.com App Download and install the JD.com App.

Tap on the "My" option at the bottom right corner.

In the top left corner, you’ll see a "Login and Register" button. Fill in your details to register and log in.

For a quicker option, you can choose to log in with WeChat.

After completing the registration and login process, you’ll have your own JD.com account.

How to Add a Shipping Address With your JD.com account set up, you can add your shipping address.

Go to the "My" section in the bottom right corner and find “Address Management.”

In Address Management, you can create a new address.

Enter your address details, phone number, and name (it doesn’t have to be your real name).

Make sure all the information is accurate.

You can add multiple addresses if needed.

How to Choose Products and Shop on JD.com 1. Browse by Category Open the JD.com App and tap the "Categories" icon at the bottom left of the homepage.

You'll see several main categories such as JD Supermarket, Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Fresh Food, Healthcare, JD Auctions, and more.

Select a category based on what you're looking for. For example, if you want to buy clothes, tap on "Apparel & Accessories." 2. Search for Products If you prefer not to browse by category, use the search bar. Tap the magnifying glass icon, type in what you’re looking for, and hit "Search."

Scroll through the search results to see more products along with details like sales volume and prices. 3. Add to Cart If you find something you like but aren't ready to buy yet, click "Add to Cart." This saves the item in your cart so you can review and finalize your purchase later.

How to Filter and Sort Products Sorting Options When searching for products, they are initially sorted by relevance. To change the sorting method, use the options at the top of the screen (different products will have different filtering options; the following options are for reference only). Sales Volume: Sort products by sales volume from high to low.

Price: Sort products by price from low to high.

1-Hour Delivery: Show products that can be delivered within one hour.

Billion-Yuan Subsidies: Show products in the Billion-Yuan Subsidy program.

JD Logistics: Show only products delivered by JD Logistics.

Large Image Mode: Switch to large image mode.

Popular Models: Display the most popular product models based on recent sales. How to Choose Reliable Products on JD.com JD.com merchants are categorized into self-operated and third-party stores. When shopping online, reliability is a key concern. On JD.com, stores are classified into two main types: self-operated and third-party. So, which is better? The answer is: self-operated stores are typically better because they are official JD.com stores. 1. Direct Sales Model: JD.com's self-operated stores follow a business to consumer model, meaning products are sold directly by JD.com, which also issues the invoices. Third-party stores use JD.com’s platform, but the products are shipped by manufacturers or other merchants who pay JD.com for platform usage. 2. Priority and Trust: JD.com prioritizes self-operated stores with more traffic and promotional activities to ensure high sales and profit. Self-operated stores leverage JD.com’s brand, providing advantages in reputation, service, and pricing. 3. They maintain strict standards for inventory and sales, ensuring reliable product quality, and excellent after-sales service and logistics. 4. Shipping: Orders from self-operated stores are shipped from JD.com's warehouses located across the country, ensuring quick delivery from the nearest warehouse. Third-party stores ship products directly from their own locations, similar to platforms such as Taobao. How to Checkout Click on the "Cart" icon to view all items you’ve added.

Confirm the details and click "Checkout."

Double-check your order details, including the quantity and total amount, then click "Submit Order."

Make the payment within 24 hours to avoid order cancellation.