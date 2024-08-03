Beauty products that make sense as lifestyles change

From scents to shampoos to night oils, beauty industry is evolving to meet changing consumers demands.

Stress relief has become a new focus for the Chinese cosmetics industry. Young people in China are facing greater pressure, resulting in beauty problems such as hair loss, oiliness and insomnia. The targeted research and development of new products have been welcomed by young customers in China.



Scents exhibition features nature mental healing Consumers are more inclined to choose the scent of a perfume based on their current mood rather than the packaging and brand. Creating a fragrance experience space that can make consumers feel relaxed is a key factor for purchases.

It's a leading trend in the perfume industry this year. Global cosmetics brand Lancôme recently hosted an extravagant event series titled "The Rose Like Never Before" across 11 Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Changsha.

Replicating the Rose House in Grasse, France, the events integrated the Absolue L'Extrait series of products themed around roses with an immersive internal healing experience. It has also launched 11 perfumes inspired by the Rose House, reflecting encounters between roses and the natural world. These include "Hot as a Rose," "Rose on the Moon," and "6am Rose." At the Heng Fu Art Center in Shanghai, visitors can immerse themselves in the Rose House, experiencing the emotions and scents of roses in different settings for inner healing. The brand hopes that consumers can replace the traditional way of selecting perfume by listening to the story, and experiencing the scents directly. After this special healing experience, they can find a unique resonance that touches their hearts.

Oil control and volumizing effects shampoos more popular than others According to the "2024 Shampoo Market Trend Report" launched by Chinese beauty industry media Chaileedo, the Chinese hair care market has entered a new era. First, there is an advanced segmentation of market effects, with oil control and volumizing effects growing much faster than the overall hair care market. Second, consumer demands have evolved, requiring natural ingredients and robust effects, with 74.22 percent of consumers showing a higher preference for natural plant ingredients and traditional Chinese medicine ingredients over brand and price. Shanghai-based cosmetic brand Chando has partnered with Huashan Hospital to establish a new laboratory focused on dermatology and hair health.

"Chando Group adheres to the principle of technology for the people," said Zou Yue, general manager of Chando's research and development center. "We are transforming our formula technology, especially in scalp care, into the development of new hair care products, creating products with an ultimate cost-performance ratio." Chando combined natural herbal ingredients with advanced technology to launch the new Chando Herbal Hair Care Series, focusing on consumer demands for natural ingredients and substantial results.

Gen-Z's nocturnal-habit triggers new business opportunities According to the "2024 Chinese National Healthy Sleep White Paper" released by the Chinese Sleep Research Society, the average Chinese resident goes to bed after midnight and gets only about 6.75 hours of sleep per night, with young people being the primary group sacrificing sleep. This habit can lead to dry, lackluster skin prone to wrinkles, aging, pigmentation, sallowness, and dark circles. In a recent event, Shanghai-based beauty brand Forest Cabin (Linqingxuan) unveiled its latest product, the "Night Oil Essence," at HaiDiLao, a hotpot restaurant popular among young people. The launch not only showcased the new product but also perfectly aligned with the lifestyle of the target demographic, known for their nocturnal habits.