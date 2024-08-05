﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Dogs have their great days in summer in Jiading

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:02 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
Owners and their pets have fun at Life Hub@Anting where activities will be enjoyed by both through August 18 as part of the "Shanghai Summer" consumption season.
Under the scorching summer heat and alongside a global Olympic craze, a pets bazaar and a number of fun pet-themed activities have been rolled out at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District as part of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season.

The bazaar at Life Hub@Anting, a popular cultural and commercial entity in the west of the city, will run through August 18. It features commodities for summer living, delicious food, cool and fun tours, and atmospheric performances, appealing to pet lovers and trendy youngsters.

Subtitles by Hu Min.

A cute pet Photo Street has been set up, comprising a star wall and a photography corner. After fierce online registration competition, more than 40 cute pets with appealing appearance, adorable personality, and healing power were selected to be on the wall.

On the star wall, the cute pet photos tell warm stories of pets and their owners; while at the photograph corner, the carefully designed scene allows pets and their owners to take photos freely, recording an unforgettable moment.

Ti Gong

A nice portrait!

During the bazaar, there will be various pet activities attracting a large number of pet owners.

On Saturday, a pet handcraft workshop invited pet owners to draw a unique and exclusive portrait of their beloved pets.

A "Pet Run" sports meeting, a highlight of the activities, was a real test of the tacit understanding and speed of pets and their owners on Sunday. It attracted around 30 groups of cute pet athletes and their owners.

Ti Gong

Pets on the award winners' rostrum.

A scientific pet-raising exchange event is scheduled on Saturday.

Veterinarian teams will answer questions on-site, providing comprehensive pet care knowledge, from daily care to disease prevention for rookie pet owners to help them in the healthy growth of their pets to promote the development of a pet-friendly society.

Ti Gong

A dog takes part in a competition.

If you go:

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Date: 10am-10pm, through August 18

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong

A dog competes in one of the activities.

Ti Gong

This pet seems pleased at his portrait.

Ti Gong

A dog poses for a picture.

Ti Gong

Just one of the cute pets at the activity.

Ti Gong

The cutest of pets have their portraits hung on a wall.

Ti Gong

Two dogs wait to take part in an activity.

