World's largest indoor ski resort prepares for September opening in Shanghai
The much-anticipated Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in coastal Lingang area will open to the public on September 6, its operator announced on Thursday.
As the world's largest indoor ski resort, L*SNOW covers about 350,000 square meters and incorporates dining, accommodation, entertainment, and shopping with a Nordic inspired design.
Ticket sales can be purchased starting from today on the resort's WeChat mini program as well as on Trip.com, Meituan, and Douyin, based on a designated date mechanism. Prices vary on normal days, peak days, and extreme peak days.
The resort's snow world covers more than 90,000 square meters with a large indoor ski park and nearly 20 attractions. These include an indoor snowfield train, the first of its kind in the country, a snow mountain jumping platform and a "glider" aerial ride.
The resort also incorporates a massive rooftop water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around rather than slip and slide in the snow. Its outdoor area is scheduled to open to the public in summer next year, while the indoor area will start operation officially on September 6.
L*Snow also boasts four ski slopes of varying gradients that cater to skiers from beginner to advanced, with coaching services and three star-rated hotels featuring 17 "ski-in ski-out" suites.
The resort is undergoing internal testing to fine-tune operation procedures and service.