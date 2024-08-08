World's largest indoor ski resort prepares for September opening in Shanghai

The much-anticipated Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in coastal Lingang area will open to the public on September 6, its operator announced on Thursday.

As the world's largest indoor ski resort, L*SNOW covers about 350,000 square meters and incorporates dining, accommodation, entertainment, and shopping with a Nordic inspired design.

Ticket sales can be purchased starting from today on the resort's WeChat mini program as well as on Trip.com, Meituan, and Douyin, based on a designated date mechanism. Prices vary on normal days, peak days, and extreme peak days.