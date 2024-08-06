Marion Campan has been living a dream life after moving to Shanghai, where she found both the inspiration and courage to strike out on her own and start a business.

It was Marion Campan's dream to live in Shanghai and the French entrepreneur has been "living the dream" the past decade. Growing up in Tahiti, a small island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Campan loves anything related to water and has a passion for people. With her company Intandid, her goal is to help companies build outstanding workplace cultures where employees can thrive.

Courtesy of Marion Campan

Before we talk about Intandid, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Marion Campan, a French entrepreneur who has been living in Shanghai for the past 10 years. Growing up in Tahiti, I developed a a love for anything related to water. I'm a PADI Divemaster and an AIDA freediver. I am also passionate about meditation. I enjoy the 10-day meditation and silence retreats I do once a year (so-called "Vipassana"). I also have a passion for people and love understanding what motivates them. This influences everything I do, from employee engagement to corporate culture, internal communication, and leadership. I hold a master's degree and am always eager to learn and grow. Recently, I earned my ICF PCC certification, and I'm now exploring a mediation course to better facilitate executive discussions in the boardroom. My philosophy centers on leveraging strengths and enhancing what's right with people, rather than focusing on what's wrong. My goal is to help companies build outstanding workplace cultures where employees can thrive, ultimately creating a world where nobody hates going to work.

Courtesy of Marion Campan

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up a business? Put simply, I became unemployed in 2020. I had to make a choice: leave China and find a job elsewhere during the pandemic or create my own business. Leaving China was not much of an option because I wanted to improve my Chinese, so I stayed and started my own company. My company helps build great workplace cultures. We do consulting for other companies who want to make their employees happy. After years in various roles, I wanted to create something of my own and impact a variety of clients, not just one company.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? Shanghai's dynamic environment is unique. Here, nothing is impossible. It's challenging but incredibly rewarding, scary but exciting. I considered starting my business in Europe, but the paperwork, complexities, and lack of speed were unappealing to me.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? I want to bring a fresh perspective on work in the 21st century. Office work is a relatively recent concept, yet many companies follow rigid, outdated rules. I aim to help leaders explore new ways to build the corporate culture they and their employees deserve. Toxic, "wishy-washy" company cultures don't lead to healthy businesses in the long run. By investing in employee engagement and fostering a positive corporate culture, businesses can achieve sustained performance and profitability. My goal is to help build strong corporate cultures for both international businesses in China and local businesses expanding abroad. I want them to see the value of investing in their people and creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and motivated.

Courtesy of Marion Campan

What are the biggest challenges setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? One of the biggest challenges is navigating the local dynamics. Things change fast here, not only in terms of market trends, but even at the regulatory level, and there's a lot we cannot control. The way business was done in China 20 years ago and now has evolved, and become perhaps even more interesting. Staying motivated comes from my passion for what we do and the positive feedback from our clients who see real improvements in their workplace culture. I also stay motivated by witnessing the rapid growth, change, and evolution around me (and within me). Have you ever heard the phrase: "We are the product of our environment?" I believe it and that is why I deliberately place myself in the dynamic environment of China.

Courtesy of Marion Campan

What was the moment that made you most proud of? I am proud of the person I've become through the circles I have created around me. I am surrounded with inspiring, grand, kind, and honest people. When I look around, I feel blessed by my friends, family, partners, and clients. It's a constant work in progress, but that's my biggest pride because they are also my biggest influence.

What are you working on? I'm currently focused on developing a new community for HR leaders: I believe that when HR leaders excel, so does their company. We will gather monthly and discuss their biggest challenges in a confidential setting. It's called R.E.D. (Relationships, Engagement, and Development), aimed at helping HR professionals strategically support their company's growth.

Who is a female role model who inspires you? My grandmother. She is my ultimate inspiration. She was a no-nonsense, fiercely kind woman. I deeply admired and loved her. She taught me valuable lessons about respecting others' work, like savoring the cheese made with care instead of gulping it, and the importance of patience with oneself and others. Whenever I feel impatient or frustrated, I think of her and find calm again. In the world of entrepreneurship, I am inspired by Sara Blakely, founder of SPANX, and one of the few women billionaires recognized among the 100 most influential people in the world by Forbes. Her journey is incredibly inspiring, and she shares it openly. I also look up to Lacy Philipps, founder of TBM, who started from nothing and built a life and community centered around meditation, psychology, and helping others overcome limiting beliefs. Her story resonates deeply with me and motivates me to pursue my own dreams.