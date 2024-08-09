Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town

For the first time in its history, a unique section for camping vehicles has been established, featuring vehicles of various types, such as pickups, plug-in hybrid electric, and pure electric.

The show spans more than 30,000 square meters and includes six areas displaying RVs, outdoor camping equipment, camping vehicles, trailer RVs, heavy truck RVs, RV accessories, and supporting facilities. The event, boasting over 200 exhibitors, anticipates a total visitor count of over 40,000.

The 2024 Shanghai International RV Show, which began on Friday in Jiading District, is open to all recreational vehicle lovers and those yearning for a voyage on wheels.

The exhibition also showcases a variety of new RVs and camping equipment, as well as off-road luxury RVs.

According to Road Group x Go RVing, the show's organizer, nearly half of previous RV show visitors were retirees, who are also the primary buyers of domestic self-propelled RVs.

The event seeks to boost the vitality of China's RV camping business, promote RV camping consumption, and aid in the industry's steady and healthy growth.

Shanghai International Automobile City is hosting the event. The car city, which covers 100 square kilometers, features a complete industrial chain, world-class research and development capabilities, and ideal integration of industry and urban development.

After years of growth and success in Jiading, the event has evolved into one of the most representative and valuable exhibitions in the RV camping sector.

It is a key aspect of Jiading's automotive sector, as well as a prominent event that highlights the strength and new trends of the RV industry in East China.