Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
The 2024 Shanghai International RV Show opened in Anting Town on Friday as part of the "Shanghai Summer" Auto Shopping Festival.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town
Ti Gong

The show attracted a large number of RV fans.

The 2024 Shanghai International RV Show, which began on Friday in Jiading District, is open to all recreational vehicle lovers and those yearning for a voyage on wheels.

The show spans more than 30,000 square meters and includes six areas displaying RVs, outdoor camping equipment, camping vehicles, trailer RVs, heavy truck RVs, RV accessories, and supporting facilities. The event, boasting over 200 exhibitors, anticipates a total visitor count of over 40,000.

For the first time in its history, a unique section for camping vehicles has been established, featuring vehicles of various types, such as pickups, plug-in hybrid electric, and pure electric.

Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town
Ti Gong

The event is one of the most representative and valuable exhibitions in the RV camping sector.

The exhibition also showcases a variety of new RVs and camping equipment, as well as off-road luxury RVs.

According to Road Group x Go RVing, the show's organizer, nearly half of previous RV show visitors were retirees, who are also the primary buyers of domestic self-propelled RVs.

The event seeks to boost the vitality of China's RV camping business, promote RV camping consumption, and aid in the industry's steady and healthy growth.

Shanghai International Automobile City is hosting the event. The car city, which covers 100 square kilometers, features a complete industrial chain, world-class research and development capabilities, and ideal integration of industry and urban development.

After years of growth and success in Jiading, the event has evolved into one of the most representative and valuable exhibitions in the RV camping sector.

It is a key aspect of Jiading's automotive sector, as well as a prominent event that highlights the strength and new trends of the RV industry in East China.

Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town
Ti Gong

People explore the latest trend of RV development.

If you go

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, August 9-11

Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center

Address: 7575 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区安亭镇博园路7575号

Admission: Free

Shanghai International RV Show opens in Anting Town
Ti Gong

Performers at the show

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     