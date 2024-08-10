Summer fun on Huaihai Road set to take off

The "Trendy Huaihai, A Summer of Fun" campaign was launched on Friday in Huaihai Road.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The "Trendy Huaihai, A Summer of Fun" campaign was launched on Friday on Huaihai Road, marking the start of a series of activities to promote the business circle as a premier shopping destination. Hosted by Huaihai Group and China Eastern Airlines, five major events will run through to the end of October. A themed flight FM9452 from Kunming, capital city of Yunnan Province, to Shanghai was also unveiled.

Ti Gong

During the flight, passengers can participate in various interactive games and receive gifts from the commercial circle. The initiative aims to bring the vibrant spirit of Huaihai Road to the skies, turning each flight into a stylish journey. An aviation-themed outdoor pop-up activity featuring elements of time-honored brands is ongoing at the Huaihai Rd M. outlet of Printemps over the weekend. It includes interactive installations where visitors can take photos with airline displays as well as cultural and creative products.

Ti Gong

The "Oriental Little Aviators" treasure hunt activity will invite families to explore Huaihai Road's historic brands. There are workshops where children will experience the job of optometrist and enjoy the fun of bracelet making. These "little aviators" will also serve as special food critics, sampling dishes at time-honored Guangmingcun food store. Nearly 60 discounted events, IP activities, and lucky draws are also on the agenda. The iconic street is lined with an array of time-honored food stores and restaurants such as Guangmingcun Restaurant, Laodachang, Red House Restaurant, and Harbin Bakery, which bear the memory of generations. Based on the three-year action plan released in April for the upgrade of commercial circles in Shanghai between 2024 and 2026, the business circle will be developed into an elegant and fashionable commercial circle with global influence.