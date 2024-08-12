Mexican restaurant owner reveals the hidden gems of her vibrant neighborhood

Estefania Casas, who has lived in Shanghai for 12 years, is the proprietor of the Mexican restaurant Chihuahua.

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

Estefania Casas is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, and grew up helping her grandmother and auntie sell tamales and tortas in her hometown. Casas moved to Shanghai in 2012 and has since been working in the city's food and beverage business, managing various restaurants but always wanting to build her own. Her ambition came true in 2020 when she opened Chihuahua, an eatery that serves unpretentious, excellent, and economical tacos and burritos similar to those found in any Mexican fonda.

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? My neighborhood is superbly quiet within Putuo District, just between Shanghai Railway Station and Suzhou Creek. I have everything I need nearby.

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? My compound is old-style but has a lot of green in the courtyard, and I love it because my dog Gordo can run freely at night. Neighbors are sweet and super kind, and the location is the cherry on top. I am near the subway and major intersections, and my bestie lives in the same compound.

What are the attractions here that should not be missed? Although not a major attraction, we have one of the best Xinjiang barbecues on the block (351 Hutai Rd 沪太路351号). It gets busy, and if you don't know the owner, it's difficult to secure a table during peak time. I met with my chef friends for a barbecue, which says a lot!

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

What is your favorite cafe near your home? Yes, there is one, and in addition to the excellent coffee, the personnel is quite friendly. I enjoy their pain au chocolat and always have an iced americano if Shanghai is hot, or a hot latte if it is cold. It's called GREENFIR Bakery&Bistro (L1, 1683 Zhongxing Rd 中兴路1683号金融街购物中心商场一楼).

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

Any other great eateries around the place? Xiangbangwang (388 Hutai Rd 沪太路388号) is a Hunanese restaurant located on the back of the block. The owners are a couple, and the food is both traditional and delicious.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? A block away, there is a little flower shop — The Cat's Florist (569 Zhijiang Rd W., 芷江西路569号). I always get my flowers there, and the owners are so lovely. They previously assisted me with flowers for the restaurant and important occasions for clients. They have lovely arrangements and are always very accommodating.

Courtesy of Estefania Casas

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? We are only a 10-minute scooter ride from Shankangli. So, I go to A Dash Cocktail Club (Rm 105, Bldg 1, 358 Kangding Rd 康定路358号1号楼105室), which is a simple place with cool vibes.