30 years of aid from Hangzhou improves health and lifestyle of Nagqu residents

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Hangzhou's "pairing assistance" project with Nagqu Prefecture in the Xizang Autonomous Region. Located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, more than 4,450 meters above sea level, the prefecture is cold and oxygen-deficient all year round.

During the past 30 years, Hangzhou has dispatched 10 groups of professionals and civil servants to Nagqu Prefecture, and invested over 1.1 billion yuan (US$153 million) working with local government departments in improving people's wellbeing and living standards.

The low oxygen and rough natural conditions have caused spinal deformities, which wreak havoc on patients' organs. Since 2019, the Hangzhou government has organized nine groups of Nagqu patients to have surgery in Hangzhou hospitals. Among the designated hospitals, the Xiaoshan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has extensive expertise in spinal orthopedics.

On August 5, Xiaoshan doctors operated successfully on 9-year-old Dorji Gyalpo, who had suffered spinal deformities and clubfoot. For years, the illness had greatly affected the boy's health and life. Now, the surgery has brought hope to the family.

"All the medics here are nice to us," said Nyima Tsring, Gyalpo's father. "My son is waiting for follow-up treatments in Hangzhou."

Thus far, Hangzhou has spent over 2 million yuan helping Nagqu patients. To assist more individuals, the Hangzhou Health Commission, in collaboration with dispatched professionals, has developed a plan to identify residents of Nagqu with spinal issues and facilitate their access to free surgery in Hangzhou.

In July, the dispatched medics combed through 310 local residents and found 153 with spinal deformities. They are all waiting for surgery in Hangzhou in the future.

Thus far, the Xiaoshan TCM Hospital has operated on 80 Nagqu people with a 100 percent success rate. The average body growth is 18 centimeters with the biggest reaching 30 centimeters.

"Body growth is not the most important goal in surgeries," said Li Wei, director of the spinal orthopaedics department from the Xiaoshan TCM Hospital. "Severe spinal deformities threaten lives. The surgery is going to raise patients' life quality."

In addition to sending patients to Hangzhou, the upgrading of medical facilities is also underway in Nagqu. In June, Hangzhou's Fuyang District donated smart medical equipment to the Seni People's Hospital in a bid to enhance local treatment levels.