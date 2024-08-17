Keqiao District, in the city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a tourism campaign at bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Keqiao District, in the city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a tourism campaign at Shanghai's bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District on Friday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese opera performances such as Yueju Opera and Monkey King shows attracted large crowds. There were also a tourist product market, intangible cultural heritage display, and a yellow wine cultural experience area. Shaoxing is referred to as a "city of waters, bridges, calligraphy, wine and scholars," and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Keqiao is the center of the historic "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where more than 1,000 poems on the local landscape were written by 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770). Wang Xizhi (AD 303–361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy," also lived there. The district boasts picturesque lakes, tranquil ancient towns, magnificent mountain peaks and valley with attractions such as Keyan Scenic Area, Jianhu Lake, Yunmen Temple, and Kuaiji Mountain Yellow Wine Museum.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong