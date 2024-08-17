Feature / Lifestyle

Keqiao showcases lakes, ancient towns and mountains

Keqiao District, in the city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a tourism campaign at bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday.
Ti Gong

A dance on Nanjing Road on Friday as part of the tourism campaign.

Ti Gong

The natural scenery of Keqiao.

Keqiao District, in the city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a tourism campaign at Shanghai's bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District on Friday.

Ti Gong

A hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) display on Nanjing Road.

Ti Gong

The bazaar on Nanjing Road.

Traditional Chinese opera performances such as Yueju Opera and Monkey King shows attracted large crowds.

There were also a tourist product market, intangible cultural heritage display, and a yellow wine cultural experience area.

Shaoxing is referred to as a "city of waters, bridges, calligraphy, wine and scholars," and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Ti Gong

A blossom-filled park

Ti Gong

Keqiao Ancient Town

Keqiao is the center of the historic "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where more than 1,000 poems on the local landscape were written by 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770). Wang Xizhi (AD 303–361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy," also lived there.

The district boasts picturesque lakes, tranquil ancient towns, magnificent mountain peaks and valley with attractions such as Keyan Scenic Area, Jianhu Lake, Yunmen Temple, and Kuaiji Mountain Yellow Wine Museum.

Ti Gong

A meal in Keqiao

Ti Gong

Night view of the district.

The Keqiao Ancient Town has kicked off a canal light art festival , adding color and splendor to the historic town.

Tourists are invited to take a city walk and explore different spots through the end of August.

Pingshui Xiangfeng Ecological Park is presenting a grand summer carnival with a water-splashing electronic music party, fireworks rock performance, dance shows of Dai ethnic minority, a water-splashing carnival, bubble entertainment and gourmet interaction activities through August 25.

In recent years, Keqiao has carried out a series of in-depth cultural tourism exchanges and cooperation with Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
