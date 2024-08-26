Standard apartment gets personal touch with art, personal pieces

The apartment David Nagy calls home is complemented by his collection of family heirlooms, artworks, and a treasure trove of objects reflecting his 29 years of living in China.

The city apartment David Nagy calls home is complemented by his collection of family heirlooms, unique artworks, and a treasure trove of objects reflecting his 29 years of living in China. Originally from Montreal, Canada, Nagy has lived and worked in China since 1995. After almost three years at a new joint venture in the speciality paper industry in Longyou, Zhejiang Province, he moved to Shanghai at the beginning of 1998, beginning a new career in executive search. "This year, I passed my 29-year anniversary of living in China — I suppose it was destiny because I was born in a suburb of Montreal named 'Lachine' (French for 'China')," he said.

Dong Jun

Fortunately, Nagy has not moved too many times in his 26 years in Shanghai. In the last 22 years, he moved only once, and has been in his current apartment for 10 years. The previous apartment he rented was on the east of People's Square. When Nagy needed to find a new place to live, he wanted to stay near People's Square, where his office is. "I was lucky — this was the first apartment that I saw online and the first one that I visited in person," he said. "I felt like I needed to see others, which I did, but I knew that day this was the place! "I appreciate its good location, the layout, abundant natural light, and good airflow. I like the fact that it is a small compound, with only two buildings. It does not have any kind of balcony but I was happy to trade that for the large kitchen."

Dong Jun

The best part of living in the neighborhood is its central location, at the intersection of the Yan'an Road Elevated Highway and South-North Elevated Highway, and close to a major metro station. Nagy has added a personal touch to the reasonably standard high-rise flat, creating an oasis in which to unwind after a long day. Even located in the metropolitan central district, the apartment offers a tranquil escape. You walk in, and the street sounds disappear. "I'm not an interior designer so I would not say that I had a certain style in mind," Nagy said. "I enjoy mixing different ideas and colors to create a comfortable, relaxing living space." The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-concept dining and living area, where the dining room seamlessly blends with the living space that looks out at the city skyline.

Dong Jun

The space is decorated with furniture and artworks that Nagy has collected over the years from different countries. "I enjoy the moments that come to mind when I look at different items. They remind me of family, friends, and trips," he said. Older Chinese wood pieces, teak and rattan chairs from Thailand together with modern sofa in lighter shades make the perfect base for a wide collection of personal objects in the living area. A glass cabinet next to the dining table is home to his collection of family heirlooms from his parents and grandparents. "Most of this silverware, ceramics, and knickknacks don't hold monetary value, but they carry significant sentimental value," Nagy said. "I often use my grandparents' linen to dress up the dining table; the old teapot for tea time with friends which reminds me of home."

Dong Jun

Ceiling light fixtures and a set of red leather chairs were acquired at auction at M on the Bund when legendary restaurateur Michelle Garnaut decided to close the venue. "I got them polished and refurbished so they add a layer of Shanghai memory to the space." A few of the artworks on display were gifted or made by Nagy's friends. The monkey (Nagy's Chinese horoscope sign) sculpture was made by friend Mirjam Smeekes-Ottenhoff in the Netherlands in 2019, while a painting was by a Canadian friend Jeffery Robert Bleazard, who came to China the same year as Nagy. "This painting reminds me of the wheat fields in Saskatchewan, Canada," Nagy said. Another geometric painting dear to his heart was gifted by a friend from the Netherlands. Robert van der Ham was a hotelier for many years in Asia and now works at the Hotel Management School in Maastricht.

Dong Jun