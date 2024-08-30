Hermès unveils autumn window installation by Japanese artist

Hermès continues its tradition of blending art with luxury, unveiling its autumn window installation, "Faubourg as Infinity Tower," designed by Japanese artist Teppei Kaneuji. This collaboration transforms the Hermès Maison in Shanghai into a surreal landscape where imagination meets reality, transcending time and space.

Kaneuji, who resides in Kyoto, is known for his innovative use of everyday objects, which he collages into new forms that blur the boundaries between the ordinary and the extraordinary. His work spans many disciplines, including sculpture, painting, and set design, and this installation marks a significant exploration of these themes.

The installation draws inspiration from Hermès' 2024 theme, "In the Spirit of the Faubourg," celebrating the Parisian heritage of the brand's flagship store at 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

In Kaneuji's vision, this iconic location becomes an "Infinity Tower," a fantastical structure filled with comic imagery, Hermès objects, and the brand's iconic double "H" logo.

"In this work, I tried to find points of convergence through creative analogy, shaping new images across unprecedented scales and fields, in different regions and eras," Kaneuji said.

The installation is a playful yet profound interplay between liquid and solid, abstract and figurative, humor and gravity.

The "Infinity Tower" at Hermès Maison in Shanghai offers a visual and intellectual journey that challenges conventional perceptions of space. Kaneuji skillfully integrated the façade of 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré with the red brick structure of the Maison in Shanghai into his window display.