Shanghai Street Chic: The Super HOT August Edition

Jeeeeeez. It was HOTTTTTT this August. You can't tell so much, but every single person was dripping with sweat. We might have edited that out a little.
We snapped over 50 folks over this last month and selected 15 to be featured in our August edition. We have a very diverse crowd this month, featuring folks from the US, Netherlands, Russia, Moldova, Vietnam, China's Guangzhou, Fujian, Suzhou, and more.
Cheers to Derek for being this month's headline model in the August edition of Street Chic. His Shanghai backstory is swoon-worthy. This Brooklyn boy traded the skyline of New York City for the neon glow of Shanghai. So how did this New York model end up in Shanghai?
LOVE Baby!
Classic New York fairytale; boy meets girl... and the girl just so happens to be from Shanghai. She brought him on a trip to Shangers in February, and what was supposed to be a short 1-month visit, turned into a 3-month grand tour. He ended up finding an agency out here and decided a move was in the cards.
"I think she low-key always wanted to move back here but wanted me to see the country first and I actually fell in love with it … then we literally decided to move here after two months of being back in NYC!"
So you come from a big city background NYC and all. What was it about Shanghai that enraptured you?
"I guess it reminded me of my own city, especially like Jing'an area .. that's why I was like 'We HAVE to get an apartment in that area NO WHERE else!' haha. It just gave me Soho or Lower East Side vibes in a way, with the restaurants, coffee shops and bars all around ... just made me feel at home."
You can follow Derek's adventures in Shanghai via his Instagram: @poster.boy
Teresa, 28, Shandong/Suzhou
Teresa was out shopping with friends when we accosted her.
- Hey! Can we take your photo?
- Sure!
Teresa is delightful. She's originally from Shandong Province, but she grew up in nearby Suzhou city. She's been living in Shanghai for the past seven years. She was in Shanghai that day having been invited by a friend to a brand event.
Previously she was working as a host for a fashion accessory brand, but recently quit. She's venturing off on her own, trying her hand at being a digital content creator. She is super fashion-forward.
We asked her what she thinks of Shanghai now that she's been here for seven years:
Shanghai and Suzhou are neighboring cities, so they share similarities in food, climate and language. Therefore, I didn't experience any discomfort living in Shanghai. However, in Shanghai, I find it easier to be myself, as people here are more accepting of different styles and expressions of individuality.
Certainly, its one thing to love about Shanghai, any kind of fashion goes.
Follow her on Xiaohongshu: @516633596
Tima, 23, Russia
The ever-fashion-forward linchpin Tima. He caught wind of where we were shooting one day and brought two of his friends, Cal and Derek. The trio... certainly easy on the eyes!
He's in his second year of studying fashion design at Donghua University (together with Cal a little further down the list). How did he end up in Shanghai? It all started when he was in high school, where a few exchange students from China were studying at his school in the US. He made good friends with them and heard tales and stories of China's ascendancy. Since that time, he's always wanted to come to China. COVID hit, and travel plans were put on hold. He decided to go to Korea for a year for modeling but never gave up on the idea of living in the Middle Kingdom. In addition to studying at Donghua, Tima writes for City News Service on occasion.
Sunshine Mystery Gal
This lovely lady caught our eye from a mile away. She was so gracious and delicate in her manner. Unfortunately, her Didi arrived, so we only had time to snap a pic, then she left.
She's giving effortless urban chic meets earthy vibes 🌿 We love the blend of a vintage-inspired wrap dress with modern boho flair. That muted golden hue? A nod to the streets that tells the world she's here to own her space, with a woven bag swinging like she's on a perpetual summer adventure. Minimalist heels add just the right edge. Here's PROOF you don't need a catwalk to strut Shanghai style.
Oleg, 32, Republic of Moldova
Here's Oleg! This gym bunny just finished working out. He first came to China back in 2012 when he was 22, first living in Xiamen in Fujian Province. He later moved to Shanghai in 2014 working in the F&B, nightlife and modeling industries until leaving in 2016. He went back to Moldova to study web development programming and visual production (videography, graphic design and user experience design).
Buuut... he started missing Shanghai hardcore (as many often do). After the pandemic, he made plans to come back and study.
He just finished up a semester of studying Chinese at Donghua University and is starting a company to help clients in China with their design and social media strategy. Fun fact, Oleg is riding a 永久 (Forever) bike. This is a well-known, time-honored bike brand that was started in Shanghai in 1940. Great-quality bikes, and you can get them for as little as 700 yuan (US$98.7) in bike shops.
You can follow his adventures on Instagram: @olegdanisin
Von, 28, Guangzhou Province, China
Von is visiting Shanghai from Guangzhou. She works in marketing, but was here on a business trip. Just from her short visit, she loves the city, and is exploring options to move here next year. As for her style, she goes for "simple and comfortable."
You can follow her on IG here: @blackvonxx
Cal, 22, Melbourne, Australia
Cal, like Tima is starting his second year studying fashion design at the Shanghai College of Fashion at Donghua University. Now for some reason, we've been meeting an inordinate amount of fashion design students in Shanghai, and it begs the question... Paris... New York... Milan... why Shanghai?
"Melbourne is a very small city, in fashion almost everyone is mutually aquatinted. Shanghai is the direct opposite of a small city, full of opportunities and like-minded people. Alongside this I had Chinese friends living in Shanghai who I met in Melbourne before the coronavirus, reuniting with them was something I had wanted to do for many years"
Pretty thoughtful answer. So... after a year in Shangers, what does he think?
I left behind lifelong friends, family, and my comfort zone. It was certainly difficult to adjust at first, but Shanghai has proven to be a very rewarding, very beautiful place to live.
There is such variety here – one street full of ayis dancing in the park, another lined with pretty cafes and vintage stores. I often tell my friends that Shanghai is a "magical city" where you really don't know what to expect.
But you have to work hard in Shanghai. It's a city with a very special kind of energy that makes working hard...just the natural thing to do. It really pushed me to put myself out there and not be afraid to chase what I'm looking for. After a year here, I've found myself a changed person, moving from confusion and questioning my choices to becoming more confident in myself (and my Chinese skills). I've also built a lovely circle of friends who all support each other in working hard.
Thanks for striking a pose Cal. Oversized T, baggy shorts, with easy tousled hair that is popular with GenZ. We love modern street wear with a touch of casual cool.
Follow Cal on Instragram here: @saint6th
Maria, 21, Russia
Maria, straight outta Russia, but her heart? Totally lost in the allure of the Qipao. Which she is sporting, completely, utterly, G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S. She too, has fallen in love with Shanghai and is exploring options for moving here.
Studying in Beijing, she's become a full-on Qipao collector – more than 20 of these beauties hanging in her wardrobe, each with a story to tell. Today's pick is a delicate bamboo-print number she snagged in a Beijing market for just 200 yuan – can you believe she thinks that's a steal? She's owning the alleys of Shanghai in this timeless piece, proving that elegance doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. With that easy smile and confident stance, she's blending classic Chinese style with a dash of Russian charm.
Priviet dietka!
Aubrey (Yu Ziyang), 30, Fujian Province, China
We were literally across the street when one of our crew spotted Aubrey across the street. Squinting, we thought "oh, he looks handsome from far away," so we crossed the street like friendly and totally benign stalkers, and low and behold, he was out taking photos as well (and handsome up close too!).
Aubrey is from Fujian Province, but he's been living in Shanghai for five years. Asked what he thinks about Shanghai "Well, hey... what can I say? It's a good city, it's trendy, and it's a great place for young people to showcase themselves."
He is a full-time digital content creator, or for those of you who have been here for a while, a wanhong. Check out his Xiaohongshu below, he has some pretty cool content.
You can follow him on Xiaohongshu here.
Ms. Dutch Fashion Royalty
It's a sweltering afternoon stroll through Shanghai's leafy lanes, and here comes Miss Easy-Breezy-Green-Jumpsuit from the Netherlands, visiting the city with her colleagues like she's been here a thousand times.
She's rocking that 'I-woke-up-like-this' confidence, her olive jumpsuit whispers "trynna keep cool chic" while those oversized shades scream 'don't talk to me unless you're bringing me a cold brew.' She's got that streetwise smile like she's just discovered the best hidden dim sum joint, even if she's only here for a hot minute. A woven black clutch in hand, orange nails on point, and a dash of minimalist gold to seal the deal – she's got the casual cool vibes down, even when she's just passing through.
We hope you had a fabulous visit to Shanghai!
Quentin, 31, Paris, France
Quentin was out shopping in Xiantiandi that day. He is still young for Shanghai, only having been here for a year. He's working in the fashion and entertainment industry as a model and dancer. Very nice outfit Quentin, cool, casual, all white... perfect for a HOT August day. Work was what brought Quentin to Shanghai "and honestly, the culture and the people living here are just so nice. Shanghai for me, is so safe, and a place that has a vision for the future. I could see myself here forever."
Ms. Stateside, US
Meet this Stateside cultural connoisseur, casually owning the streets of Shanghai with her fresh-off-the-market Chinese fan like she's just stepped out of a dream sequence in a Wong Kar-wai film.
We love the oversized floral shirt that vibes with the leafy avenues, she's got that blend of tourist charm and local flair down to an art. Those linen shorts and a peek of a crop top suggest she's ready for anything – from temple hopping to tea sipping. And that fan isn't just a prop; it's a nod to her love affair with Chinese culture, and she's fanning those vibes all the way home.
Mr Taiwan Style, Taiwan, China
Some of our colleagues were saying that this gentleman from Taiwan was even more handsome in person. Not sure how that's even possible.
But here he is, rocking that understated charm in an oversized button-down and relaxed shorts, with a hint of nonchalance. The classic shades casually hanging from his shirt and the crossbody bag are sending out major 'I'm here to explore, but I'll look good doing it' vibes.
The Mother Daughter Duo
Double trouble in the best way possible – this adorable mother-daughter duo is straight outta Vietnam and turning the streets of Shanghai into their personal playground! Matching in their chic black cardigans and flowy white skirts, they're serving up coordinated cuteness that's almost too much to handle. Mom's got that radiant smile that could light up the whole Bund, while her mini-me strikes a pose with all the confidence and charm of a future fashionista.
While Mom claims they are here "sightseeing"... perhaps they're really here, for stealing hearts. Gah. Too cute.
