Tom Ford pop-up store opens in Plaza 66 mall

Tom Ford inaugurated a pop-up store this Tuesday at Plaza 66 in Shanghai, marking its first presence in the luxury mall. The store's design combines modern and luxurious elements, using Tom Ford's signature gray palette with chrome and mirrored accents to create a sleek and sophisticated shopping experience.

The store is an important move in Tom Ford's broader plan to enhance its footprint in China's luxury fashion market.

It features a range of Tom Ford's latest menswear, accessories and custom-tailored suits. Of particular note is the introduction of the made-to-measure knitwear service, a first for the brand, offering tailored knitwear from the 2024 winter collection.

Additionally, the store showcases a comprehensive selection of formal clothing including tuxedos, suits, shirts and silk accessories, many styles of which have been worn by Daniel Craig in the James Bond films. In response to the growing "aviator" trend, the store also offers leather jackets, coats and outerwear, with exclusive colors available only at the pop-up location.