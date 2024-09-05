Tom Ford pop-up store opens in Plaza 66 mall
Tom Ford inaugurated a pop-up store this Tuesday at Plaza 66 in Shanghai, marking its first presence in the luxury mall. The store's design combines modern and luxurious elements, using Tom Ford's signature gray palette with chrome and mirrored accents to create a sleek and sophisticated shopping experience.
The store is an important move in Tom Ford's broader plan to enhance its footprint in China's luxury fashion market.
It features a range of Tom Ford's latest menswear, accessories and custom-tailored suits. Of particular note is the introduction of the made-to-measure knitwear service, a first for the brand, offering tailored knitwear from the 2024 winter collection.
Additionally, the store showcases a comprehensive selection of formal clothing including tuxedos, suits, shirts and silk accessories, many styles of which have been worn by Daniel Craig in the James Bond films. In response to the growing "aviator" trend, the store also offers leather jackets, coats and outerwear, with exclusive colors available only at the pop-up location.
The temporary store allows Tom Ford to test its reception within Plaza 66, one of Shanghai's most prestigious retail locations, potentially laying the groundwork for a more permanent presence.
This initiative aligns with the brand's growth strategy, particularly after the 2023 acquisition of its beauty and fragrance lines by Estée Lauder for US$2.3 billion, while the fashion business remains managed by the Ermenegildo Zegna Group under a long-term licensing agreement that Zegna signed with The Estée Lauder Companies Inc last year.
According to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in the first half of 2024, Tom Ford Fashion generated US$ 164.56 million in revenue, or 4.7 percent organic growth. This increase was largely driven by strong direct-to-consumer sales and solid demand in the US market.
By opening this store, Tom Ford is demonstrating its ambition to strengthen its position in the Chinese market, a crucial region for luxury fashion, catering to the growing demand for luxury menswear and custom-tailored offerings. This move also aligns with broader trends within the luxury industry, where brands are increasingly leveraging pop-up stores to gauge market interest and foster deeper consumer engagement.