Lantern-lit, four-day, long-table banquet hightlight of festival

Basking in the full moon, people are immersed in a 12-day cultural extravaganza that creatively revives traditional festivals with a modern lifestyle at Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District.

As a highlight of "Shanghai Summer," the cultural fest under the new cultural IP "Xinsheng Festival," launched by leading urban solutions provider Shui On Group, opened at Panlong Tiandi on Friday night.

Running through September 17, it will feature more than 90 performances, 15 workshops, a lantern-lit four-day long-table banquet, and the presence of more than 50 brands, inviting people to enjoy music, have a reunion meal, and stroll the market under the moon, to rediscover the unique Chinese Mid-Autumn cultural essence and flavor.

On Friday, guzheng (plucked zither) artist Chang Jing staged a unique performance with soulful melodies at the Yuz Museum, presenting the ancient cultural heritage of the "Book of Songs" in a new way across time and space.

Renowned musician Chen Jingfei performed "Moonlit Flowers" on the Panlong sculling boat, interpreting a dream of the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) region amidst the swaying boat and bright lights.