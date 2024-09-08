Jiading celebrates festival with a difference

A cultural and artistic extravaganza that innovatively blends the profound heritage of Jiangnan culture with the diverse charm of international art has opened in Jiading District.

A cultural and artistic extravaganza that innovatively blends the profound heritage of Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) culture with the diverse charm of international art opened in Jiading District over the weekend. "2024 Artfest@Anting" that revives traditional festivals with a modern lifestyle and contemporary light art will run through November at Life Hub@Anting.

As a sub-venue in Jiading of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, Life Hub@Anting raised the curtain of a grand Mid-Autumn lantern festival themed exhibition on Saturday night. The Mid-Autumn Festival is based on the legend of Chang'e, the Moon goddess in Chinese mythology. A notable part of celebrating the traditional festival is the carrying of brightly lit lanterns, which are often made into the shape of a rabbit, Chang'e's pet.

The dreamy and dazzling feast showcases the traditional charm of the festival and integrates modern light and shadow art, allowing visitors to admire exquisite lantern sets in the shapes of moon and rabbit while feeling the strong festive atmosphere and the unique charm of art. Running through November 9, it features six dazzling big lantern landscapes with inspiration drawn from traditional Chinese culture and artistic works.

On September 16, 21 and 22, a French light and shadow drama masterpiece will be staged. With its unique creativity and fancy application of technologies, it will take the audiences to travel through the gaps of time and space on a spectacular journey of light.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a bazaar that celebrates the essence and legacy of Chinese intangible cultural heritage will be held, featuring Suzhou embroidery, gold thread inlay, pyrography gourd, and the oriental aesthetics of haipai (Shanghai-style) porcelain sculpture.

Intangible cultural heritage courses will be delivered, inviting people to experience the exquisite technique of Suzhou embroidery handbag woven with a needle and thread and the unique craftsmanship of haipai porcelain sculpture. Guofeng (China-chic) performance will further enrich visitors' experience. On September 16 and 17, soulful melodies of Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) will resonate in the air, while a traditional Chinese opera workshop on September 15 will take children to explore the stories of traditional Chinese opera and experience the everlasting charm of traditional Chinese culture.

During the National Day holiday, a Jiangnan-style cultural feast will wow visitors with a perfect integration of traditional culture and modern aesthetics through various forms such as dance, music, and drama. In November, diversified performances such as Jiangnan-style concert, street dance, and jazz chanson quintet will bring a real delight to people's eyes and ears.

If you go: Venue: Life Hub@Anting Date: 10am-10pm, through November Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号