Free light shows at exhibition center to create a visual feast

Four light shows will be staged at Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District between September 21 and 27 as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, presenting a spectacular visual feast.

The light extravaganza, including an architectural projection show and a dome show, is scheduled between 1:30pm and 3:10pm, 3:30pm and 5:10pm, 6pm and 8pm, and 8:30pm and 10:30pm daily, at the exhibition center both indoors and outdoors during the period.

Admission is free for the light shows but online reservations are compulsory via three platforms, the website or app of Damai, the WeChat mini program of "申城光影", or the app of xiaohongshu (red).

People need to select time slot for entering the venue when making their reservations.

They can use a valid identity card or passport for the reservation.

For the Damai app, search for Shanghai International Light Festival "上海国际光影节" for the ticketing page, while the opening screen of xiaohongshu will show the festival and a click for reservation is required.

On September 12 and 19, reservations will start at 12pm and 4pm respectively, with limited tickets available, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is scheduled to run from September 19 to October 18, with the theme "Travel in Light – Exploring the Realm of Time and Space, Blooming the Beauty of Light and Shadow."

The main venue will be at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, with 12 sub-venues across Shanghai.