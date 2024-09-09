French fashion designer's go-to spots in her neighborhood

Juliette Capillaire arrived in Shanghai in 2020 with her family. She lives on Gao'an Road and has her showroom in the same neighborhood with some favorite places to visit closeby.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

Juliette Capillaire is a French fashion designer who arrived in Shanghai in the summer of 2020 with her family. She is the owner of her women's clothing brand Juliette C, a French label with a timeless, rock chic style and luxurious, comfortable materials. It is imprinted with Juliette's story: that of a Parisian who worked for 15 years in jewelry and Haute Horlogerie (watchmaking), then moved with her family to Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai. It was during her many travels that her inspirations were born, which she transforms into prints for limited creations. It's all about exclusivity and detail.

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live in Xuhui District, in a nice and spacious apartment on Gao'an Road, with my husband, our sons, 10 and 12 years old and our dog called Oreo. My studio is on Anfu Road, so I am constantly around these lovely streets, shaded by old trees, with many nice historic buildings.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? I love biking in my neighborhood, it's really the best thing. I go every morning to my yoga class on Tianping Road (Just Yoga), then to my studio. I also bike if I meet a friend for lunch nearby and we bike as a family during weekends to have a brunch nearby. It feels like a slow life in a city where the pace is super fast. I love this contrast.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

What attraction should not be missed? Anfu Road is an attraction itself. You can always see KOLs taking pictures, the corner of Wukang and Anfu is especially crowded on weekends and quite fun to see. Very often some trendy pop-ups are coming out, standing out with fun or eye-catching decorations. A new Adidas pop-up just opened.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite? I usually stop at Baker& Spice (195 Anfu Rd 安福路195号) for a cappuccino on my way to my studio. That's also the place where I have meetings with my mentor, it's convenient and cosy to have a business conversation and the coffee is good. I also like the terrace of Luneurs (888 Huashan Rd 华山路888号) especially in the autumn or spring when the weather is so nice.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

Where should someone eat around here? There are so many places around. Cuivre (1502 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1502号) is a delicious traditional French restaurant just across from Shanghai Library and 5-minute walk from my apartment. We also love to go to Most (1720 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1720-3号), a Japanese restaurant which is our go-to place with the kids during weekends (they also make very nice cocktails by the way). In between my apartment and studio on Anfu Road, I sometimes go to The Merchants (52 Yongfu Rd 永福路52号), very cosy in winter for some grilled meat. I also like Something (2/F, 98 Wukang Rd 武康路98号2楼) with their very green décor and nice selection for brunch. RAC (Bldg 6, 322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号6幢) has the best French crepes in town, I love them with a glass of cider. And so many more like Apollo, Mr Willis, BOR Eatery, the options are endless.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? My studio/showroom (Room 101, No. 5, Lane 228 Anfu Rd 安福路288弄5号101室) on Anfu Road offers a selection of French fashion and accessories. You can find my own designs from Juliette C in clothing and jewelry but also some pieces that I curate to offer a lifestyle concept store with a French vibe for my clients looking for something unique: the French jewelry brand Agatha Paris, bags and bangles from Maison Germaine and the famous books and artworks by Shanghairen. I also like Kate Wood (336 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路336号) for gifts. It's a Dutch designer shop offering original items like wooden glasses, watches, nice sweatshirts and very useful rainy boots. And there are many cute flower shops in the neighborhood and some flower carts, I stop very often to bring a lovely bouquet for my home.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? We love to go to Alimentari (158 Anfu Rd 安福路158号) with my entrepreneur friends for catch ups. The terrace of RAC is also cool at night for a drink. Heyday Jazz Bar (50 Tai'an Rd 泰安路50号) nearby is a must if you like jazz, super chill atmosphere and great music.

Courtesy of Juliette Capillaire

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately? Just next door to my studio a new art gallery called Chapter 6 (No. 6, Lane 228 Anfu Rd 安福路228弄6号) just opened. They have interesting artists and the place itself is very nice.