ICYMI 27: Win free entry to the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge race
Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.
City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.
ICYMI: Week 27
This week's prize
This week's winners will be entered into a draw for free entry to the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.
J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge has announced that the 11th edition of its Shanghai running event will take place on November 14, 2024.
The registration fee is 255 yuan per person, but CNS quiz winners get to take part for FREE. There are 5 free spots up for grabs.
The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is the world's largest corporate running event. Each year, events take place in 16 locations across eight countries and six continents with one mission: to serve as a catalyst between work and wellness.
Last year, nearly 3,500 participants from 150 companies joined the 5.6-kilometer race in Shanghai.
People of all speeds and abilities can participate. No matter the level of participation, all events offer participants unique experiences – from exciting race courses to local non-profit partnerships to post-race celebrations.
For more details about the event, check out on J.P. Morgan Announces Date of Corporate Challenge
About the Quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.