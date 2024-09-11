﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
The four "Ling Long Family" mascots represent the iconic garden's scenic spots and attractions, showcasing the beauty of the classical Chinese gardening architecture to visitors.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions
Ti Gong

The four mascots.

With the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival just around the corner, four new mascots of the iconic Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area in Huangpu District have been released.

The "Ling Long Family" mascots represent Yuyuan Garden's scenic spots and attractions, showcasing the beauty of the classical Chinese gardening architecture, and conveying best wishes for visitors from home and abroad.

Ling Long is a dragon elf ready to share stories from the pavilions to the legends of the garden to tourists. Its name means exquisite and translucent, symbolizing agility and wisdom.

The mascot represents two iconic attractions of the scenic area – a giant dragon riding through the clouds and Yulinglong.

New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions
Ti Gong

The dragon attraction at the garden.

The dragon is 26 meters long, with a head made of clay and a body with tiles as scales, holding a night pearl in its mouth. Its head is majestic, and the body is winding, looking as if the divine beast is soaring through the clouds.

Yulinglong is the treasure of Yuyuan Garden, and is known as one of the "Three Wonder Stones of Jiangnan."

Rui Rui, an iron lion, is derived from the meaning of "auspicious beast," symbolizing good fortune and joy.

The garden boasts two iron lions cast in 1290. The female lion looks docile, gently stroking a cub; the male lion is majestic, with his foot on an embroidered ball.

New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions
Ti Gong

The pair of iron lions.

New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions
Ti Gong

A cat enjoys the sunshine at the garden.

With a plump appearance, Yuan Yuan, a cat, symbolizes completeness and harmony, while the design of You You originates from crested white duck named for the white feathers on its head.

On sunny days, the ducks often swim in the pond, playing in the water and foraging together, becoming part of the garden's a beautiful scenery.

Yuyuan Garden, a private garden built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is a must-visit for travelers to Shanghai.

The "Ling Long Family" mascots have been released to reach the young generation through their cute design, establishing an emotional connection with visitors.

New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions
Ti Gong

A ginkgo tree at the garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     