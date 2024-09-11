New mascots highlight Yuyuan Garden attractions

The four "Ling Long Family" mascots represent the iconic garden's scenic spots and attractions, showcasing the beauty of the classical Chinese gardening architecture to visitors.

Ti Gong

With the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival just around the corner, four new mascots of the iconic Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area in Huangpu District have been released. The "Ling Long Family" mascots represent Yuyuan Garden's scenic spots and attractions, showcasing the beauty of the classical Chinese gardening architecture, and conveying best wishes for visitors from home and abroad. Ling Long is a dragon elf ready to share stories from the pavilions to the legends of the garden to tourists. Its name means exquisite and translucent, symbolizing agility and wisdom. The mascot represents two iconic attractions of the scenic area – a giant dragon riding through the clouds and Yulinglong.

Ti Gong

The dragon is 26 meters long, with a head made of clay and a body with tiles as scales, holding a night pearl in its mouth. Its head is majestic, and the body is winding, looking as if the divine beast is soaring through the clouds. Yulinglong is the treasure of Yuyuan Garden, and is known as one of the "Three Wonder Stones of Jiangnan." Rui Rui, an iron lion, is derived from the meaning of "auspicious beast," symbolizing good fortune and joy. The garden boasts two iron lions cast in 1290. The female lion looks docile, gently stroking a cub; the male lion is majestic, with his foot on an embroidered ball.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

With a plump appearance, Yuan Yuan, a cat, symbolizes completeness and harmony, while the design of You You originates from crested white duck named for the white feathers on its head. On sunny days, the ducks often swim in the pond, playing in the water and foraging together, becoming part of the garden's a beautiful scenery. Yuyuan Garden, a private garden built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is a must-visit for travelers to Shanghai. The "Ling Long Family" mascots have been released to reach the young generation through their cute design, establishing an emotional connection with visitors.