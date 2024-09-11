﻿
Spoiled for choice: 100 activities planned for light festival

Between September 19 and October 18, 100 activities will take place across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.
Between September 19 and October 18, visitors and residents will be spoiled for choice with 100 activities across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendering illustrates a projection show at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Here are some highlights:

Main Venue:

Architectural Projection Show

Light and Shadow Art Installation Exhibition

Global Landscape Lighting Industry Exhibition

Shanghai Landscape Lighting Achievement Exhibition

Sept 21-27, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an District

Ti Gong

An artist's rendering illustrates a dome show at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Pudong New Area

Art Lantern Painting and Flowing Light Trail: Ring of Light

Light and Shadow Art Installation: Flower Realm

Interactive Art of Light and Shadow: Dance of Shadows

Artistic Light and Shadow: The Stage of Music

7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Aerial Pedestrian Corridor (168 Lujiazui Rd W.)

Light and Shadow Water Dance Show

Light and Shadow Art Sculpture: Wheeling Oasis

Atmosphere Creation: Forest of Light and Shadow, Magical Music Notes, Lake Light and Music Shadow

7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Central Green Area (717 Lujiazuihuan Rd)

Architectural Projection Show: "Chrono-Light Memories" Large-scale Naked-Eye 3D

8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Minsheng Wharf's Grain Silo Art Center (Binjiang Avenue, Minsheng Rd - Miaopu Rd)

Architectural Projection Show: "Fusion of Light and Future" Regional Interactive Performance

8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena (1200 Shibo Avenue)

Holographic Projection, Water Curtain Projection, Mapping Projection: "Shen Garden: Aromatic Courtyard" - Unique Light and Shadow Wonderland with Immersive Classical Garden Cultural Experience

7pm-10pm, Thursday-Sunday, Sept 21-Oct 18, Shanghai Expo Culture Park (2200 Shibo Avenue)

Ti Gong

Huangpu District

Architectural Projection Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 19-Oct 18, Waitanyuan - Suzhou Creek area

Lantern Fair

Through Sept 26, 7:30pm, 8pm, 8:30pm, 9pm, Sept 6-30 (projection time), Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area

Jing'an District

Architectural Laser Show: Jiuguang Department Store's "Light Box Adventure" Laser Show

6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jiuguang Department Store

Architectural Projection Show: "Art Suhe" Projection Show of Suhewan Waterfront Platform

6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, 798 Beisuzhou Rd

Architectural Projection Show: "Ancient Shu Fantasy" Projection Show of Zhangyuan Garden

6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Zhangyuan Garden

Light Art Installation: "Twilight Forest" and "Singing Dome Garden"

6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jing'an Park

"Ancient Shu Fantasy" Sanxingdui Indoor Exhibition

Sept 15-Oct 7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side)

"Light-Year Adventure" Sanxingdui Theme Parade, "Duidui Space" Sanxingdui Coffee Themed Pop-Up Store

Sept 28, Oct 1-7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side)

Ti Gong

Xuhui District

"Galaxy of Mountains and Buildings" Architectural Lighting Show

6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, CMG Shanghai International Media Port (2171 Longteng Avenue)

"Amplifier of Dreams" Mapping Projection Show

6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue)

"Echoes" Water Curtain Projection Show

6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue)

Ginkgo Avenue Light and Shadow Show

6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Longhua Pagoda Square (2853 Longhua Rd)

"Opera Cat" Music Pop-up

6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Shangyin Opera House (20 Fenyang Rd)

Changning District

Projection Show

7:30pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 4, Columbia Circle

Putuo District

Sports Themed Art Installation

Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park

Light Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park

Chinese Brocade Culture and Art Exhibition

Sept 30-Oct 7, M50 Creative Park

Ti Gong

Hongkou District

Architectural Projection Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, The INLET (989 Sichuan Rd N.)

Architectural Projection Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, 1933 Old Millfun

North Bund Architectural Cluster Light and Shadow Interaction

7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, North Bund Architectural Cluster

Yangpu District

"Rhythm of Light and Shadow" Media Show, Light Projection Show

Sept 25, Jiangwan Stadium, core area of Wujiaochang

"Flowing Light and Shadow" Art Float Parade

Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area

"I Light YP" Citizen Co-Created Light and Shadow Interactive Installation Exhibition

Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, MEET678

"Show Time - Time Light Belt" Riverside Light and Shadow Show; Drone Performance

7pm-10pm, Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, Yangpu Bridge, Chimney of Yangshupu Power Plant

Ti Gong

Songjiang District

Architectural Projection Show

6pm-10pm, Sept 23 - Oct 7, Guangfulin Relics Park

Architectural Projection Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 23 - Oct 18, G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor

Qingpu District

Light and Shadow Tent Camping Festival

7pm-10pm, Sept 22-30, Panlong Tiandi

Projection Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 22-30, Jinze Ancient Town, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Xiayang Lake

Fengxian District

"Oriental Dawn" Luminous Forest Light and Shadow Show

7pm-10pm, Sept 20-Oct 18 (closed on Tuesday), Jiukeshu Central Ecological Forest (about 50 meters west of the intersection of Shuhuan Rd and Jinhai Highway)

Lingang Special Area

Dishui Lake Light and Shadow Show, Architectural Projection Show

7pm-9pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Dishui Lake Ring Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
