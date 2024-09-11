Spoiled for choice: 100 activities planned for light festival
Between September 19 and October 18, visitors and residents will be spoiled for choice with 100 activities across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.
Here are some highlights:
Main Venue:
Architectural Projection Show
Light and Shadow Art Installation Exhibition
Global Landscape Lighting Industry Exhibition
Shanghai Landscape Lighting Achievement Exhibition
Sept 21-27, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an District
Pudong New Area
Art Lantern Painting and Flowing Light Trail: Ring of Light
Light and Shadow Art Installation: Flower Realm
Interactive Art of Light and Shadow: Dance of Shadows
Artistic Light and Shadow: The Stage of Music
7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Aerial Pedestrian Corridor (168 Lujiazui Rd W.)
Light and Shadow Water Dance Show
Light and Shadow Art Sculpture: Wheeling Oasis
Atmosphere Creation: Forest of Light and Shadow, Magical Music Notes, Lake Light and Music Shadow
7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Central Green Area (717 Lujiazuihuan Rd)
Architectural Projection Show: "Chrono-Light Memories" Large-scale Naked-Eye 3D
8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Minsheng Wharf's Grain Silo Art Center (Binjiang Avenue, Minsheng Rd - Miaopu Rd)
Architectural Projection Show: "Fusion of Light and Future" Regional Interactive Performance
8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena (1200 Shibo Avenue)
Holographic Projection, Water Curtain Projection, Mapping Projection: "Shen Garden: Aromatic Courtyard" - Unique Light and Shadow Wonderland with Immersive Classical Garden Cultural Experience
7pm-10pm, Thursday-Sunday, Sept 21-Oct 18, Shanghai Expo Culture Park (2200 Shibo Avenue)
Huangpu District
Architectural Projection Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 19-Oct 18, Waitanyuan - Suzhou Creek area
Lantern Fair
Through Sept 26, 7:30pm, 8pm, 8:30pm, 9pm, Sept 6-30 (projection time), Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area
Jing'an District
Architectural Laser Show: Jiuguang Department Store's "Light Box Adventure" Laser Show
6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jiuguang Department Store
Architectural Projection Show: "Art Suhe" Projection Show of Suhewan Waterfront Platform
6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, 798 Beisuzhou Rd
Architectural Projection Show: "Ancient Shu Fantasy" Projection Show of Zhangyuan Garden
6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Zhangyuan Garden
Light Art Installation: "Twilight Forest" and "Singing Dome Garden"
6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jing'an Park
"Ancient Shu Fantasy" Sanxingdui Indoor Exhibition
Sept 15-Oct 7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side)
"Light-Year Adventure" Sanxingdui Theme Parade, "Duidui Space" Sanxingdui Coffee Themed Pop-Up Store
Sept 28, Oct 1-7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side)
Xuhui District
"Galaxy of Mountains and Buildings" Architectural Lighting Show
6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, CMG Shanghai International Media Port (2171 Longteng Avenue)
"Amplifier of Dreams" Mapping Projection Show
6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue)
"Echoes" Water Curtain Projection Show
6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue)
Ginkgo Avenue Light and Shadow Show
6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Longhua Pagoda Square (2853 Longhua Rd)
"Opera Cat" Music Pop-up
6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Shangyin Opera House (20 Fenyang Rd)
Changning District
Projection Show
7:30pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 4, Columbia Circle
Putuo District
Sports Themed Art Installation
Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park
Light Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park
Chinese Brocade Culture and Art Exhibition
Sept 30-Oct 7, M50 Creative Park
Hongkou District
Architectural Projection Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, The INLET (989 Sichuan Rd N.)
Architectural Projection Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, 1933 Old Millfun
North Bund Architectural Cluster Light and Shadow Interaction
7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, North Bund Architectural Cluster
Yangpu District
"Rhythm of Light and Shadow" Media Show, Light Projection Show
Sept 25, Jiangwan Stadium, core area of Wujiaochang
"Flowing Light and Shadow" Art Float Parade
Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area
"I Light YP" Citizen Co-Created Light and Shadow Interactive Installation Exhibition
Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, MEET678
"Show Time - Time Light Belt" Riverside Light and Shadow Show; Drone Performance
7pm-10pm, Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, Yangpu Bridge, Chimney of Yangshupu Power Plant
Songjiang District
Architectural Projection Show
6pm-10pm, Sept 23 - Oct 7, Guangfulin Relics Park
Architectural Projection Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 23 - Oct 18, G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor
Qingpu District
Light and Shadow Tent Camping Festival
7pm-10pm, Sept 22-30, Panlong Tiandi
Projection Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 22-30, Jinze Ancient Town, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Xiayang Lake
Fengxian District
"Oriental Dawn" Luminous Forest Light and Shadow Show
7pm-10pm, Sept 20-Oct 18 (closed on Tuesday), Jiukeshu Central Ecological Forest (about 50 meters west of the intersection of Shuhuan Rd and Jinhai Highway)
Lingang Special Area
Dishui Lake Light and Shadow Show, Architectural Projection Show
7pm-9pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Dishui Lake Ring Area