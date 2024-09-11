Spoiled for choice: 100 activities planned for light festival

Between September 19 and October 18, 100 activities will take place across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

Between September 19 and October 18, visitors and residents will be spoiled for choice with 100 activities across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

Here are some highlights: Main Venue: Architectural Projection Show Light and Shadow Art Installation Exhibition Global Landscape Lighting Industry Exhibition Shanghai Landscape Lighting Achievement Exhibition Sept 21-27, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an District

Pudong New Area Art Lantern Painting and Flowing Light Trail: Ring of Light Light and Shadow Art Installation: Flower Realm Interactive Art of Light and Shadow: Dance of Shadows Artistic Light and Shadow: The Stage of Music 7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Aerial Pedestrian Corridor (168 Lujiazui Rd W.) Light and Shadow Water Dance Show Light and Shadow Art Sculpture: Wheeling Oasis Atmosphere Creation: Forest of Light and Shadow, Magical Music Notes, Lake Light and Music Shadow 7pm-11pm, Sept 21-Oct 18, Lujiazui Central Green Area (717 Lujiazuihuan Rd) Architectural Projection Show: "Chrono-Light Memories" Large-scale Naked-Eye 3D 8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Minsheng Wharf's Grain Silo Art Center (Binjiang Avenue, Minsheng Rd - Miaopu Rd) Architectural Projection Show: "Fusion of Light and Future" Regional Interactive Performance 8pm, 9pm, Sept 21-29, 8pm, Oct 8-12, Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena (1200 Shibo Avenue) Holographic Projection, Water Curtain Projection, Mapping Projection: "Shen Garden: Aromatic Courtyard" - Unique Light and Shadow Wonderland with Immersive Classical Garden Cultural Experience 7pm-10pm, Thursday-Sunday, Sept 21-Oct 18, Shanghai Expo Culture Park (2200 Shibo Avenue)

Huangpu District Architectural Projection Show 7pm-10pm, Sept 19-Oct 18, Waitanyuan - Suzhou Creek area Lantern Fair Through Sept 26, 7:30pm, 8pm, 8:30pm, 9pm, Sept 6-30 (projection time), Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area Jing'an District Architectural Laser Show: Jiuguang Department Store's "Light Box Adventure" Laser Show 6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jiuguang Department Store Architectural Projection Show: "Art Suhe" Projection Show of Suhewan Waterfront Platform 6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, 798 Beisuzhou Rd Architectural Projection Show: "Ancient Shu Fantasy" Projection Show of Zhangyuan Garden 6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Zhangyuan Garden Light Art Installation: "Twilight Forest" and "Singing Dome Garden" 6pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 7, Jing'an Park "Ancient Shu Fantasy" Sanxingdui Indoor Exhibition Sept 15-Oct 7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side) "Light-Year Adventure" Sanxingdui Theme Parade, "Duidui Space" Sanxingdui Coffee Themed Pop-Up Store Sept 28, Oct 1-7, Maoming Rd N. (Nanjing Rd W. - Weihai Rd), Zhangyuan Garden (West side)

Xuhui District "Galaxy of Mountains and Buildings" Architectural Lighting Show 6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, CMG Shanghai International Media Port (2171 Longteng Avenue) "Amplifier of Dreams" Mapping Projection Show 6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue) "Echoes" Water Curtain Projection Show 6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Gate M West Bund Dream Center (2266 Longteng Avenue) Ginkgo Avenue Light and Shadow Show 6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Longhua Pagoda Square (2853 Longhua Rd) "Opera Cat" Music Pop-up 6pm-10pm, Oct 1-18, Shangyin Opera House (20 Fenyang Rd) Changning District Projection Show 7:30pm-10pm, Sept 28-Oct 4, Columbia Circle Putuo District Sports Themed Art Installation Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park Light Show 7pm-10pm, Sept 30-Oct 7, Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park Chinese Brocade Culture and Art Exhibition Sept 30-Oct 7, M50 Creative Park

Hongkou District Architectural Projection Show 7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, The INLET (989 Sichuan Rd N.) Architectural Projection Show 7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, 1933 Old Millfun North Bund Architectural Cluster Light and Shadow Interaction 7pm-10pm, Sept 27-Oct 13, North Bund Architectural Cluster Yangpu District "Rhythm of Light and Shadow" Media Show, Light Projection Show Sept 25, Jiangwan Stadium, core area of Wujiaochang "Flowing Light and Shadow" Art Float Parade Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area "I Light YP" Citizen Co-Created Light and Shadow Interactive Installation Exhibition Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, MEET678 "Show Time - Time Light Belt" Riverside Light and Shadow Show; Drone Performance 7pm-10pm, Sept 29-Oct 6, Yangpu Riverfront Area, Yangpu Bridge, Chimney of Yangshupu Power Plant

