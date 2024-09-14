Timberland's city store to spearhead expansion

Timberland has taken a significant step in expanding its retail presence in China with the opening of its first premium store at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai on Friday.

Despite some global challenges, the American outdoor brand’s parent company, VF Corporation, has demonstrated resilience in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, which ended on June 29, 2024, the APAC region performed relatively better than other markets, showing only a slight decline compared to more significant drops in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

China, as a major market within APAC, has been instrumental in stabilizing performance. The new Shanghai premium store is expected to capitalize on this trend, strengthening Timberland’s foothold in the region and helping it navigate a rapidly growing but highly competitive market.

This store, which incorporates a brand-new design concept, aims to offer outdoor fashion enthusiasts a unique shopping experience that aligns with Timberland’s rugged, durable identity, with its iconic yellow boot serving as the centerpiece.

“This is a milestone for the Timberland brand in APAC, in alignment with our strategic pillar of retail elevation," said Marco Pavoncelli, Vice President APAC Marketplace.

"This new design concept will allow us to gain credibility, build confidence with our business partners and strengthen our brand appeal in the market. We’ll leverage this new design to open new doors, strengthen our segmentation and penetration in the marketplace in China and across APAC.”