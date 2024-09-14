Timberland's city store to spearhead expansion
Timberland has taken a significant step in expanding its retail presence in China with the opening of its first premium store at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai on Friday.
Despite some global challenges, the American outdoor brand’s parent company, VF Corporation, has demonstrated resilience in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, which ended on June 29, 2024, the APAC region performed relatively better than other markets, showing only a slight decline compared to more significant drops in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).
China, as a major market within APAC, has been instrumental in stabilizing performance. The new Shanghai premium store is expected to capitalize on this trend, strengthening Timberland’s foothold in the region and helping it navigate a rapidly growing but highly competitive market.
This store, which incorporates a brand-new design concept, aims to offer outdoor fashion enthusiasts a unique shopping experience that aligns with Timberland’s rugged, durable identity, with its iconic yellow boot serving as the centerpiece.
“This is a milestone for the Timberland brand in APAC, in alignment with our strategic pillar of retail elevation," said Marco Pavoncelli, Vice President APAC Marketplace.
"This new design concept will allow us to gain credibility, build confidence with our business partners and strengthen our brand appeal in the market. We’ll leverage this new design to open new doors, strengthen our segmentation and penetration in the marketplace in China and across APAC.”
The store design is a tribute to Timberland’s outdoor heritage, blending craftsmanship with natural elements. Warm wood and a leather interior are complemented by work inspired concrete accents and metal finishes, creating a space that expresses the ruggedness and refined style of the brand.
In an effort to compete with the convenience of online shopping, the store is designed to offer much more than just a place to buy products — it focuses on creating immersive experiences that cannot be replicated online.
Alongside showcasing the latest apparel and footwear, the store will host a “TIMBS It YOURSELF” event this month, where customers can personalize their iconic yellow boots. The brand plans to continue rolling out community-focused events, hands-on activities and interactive workshops, ensuring that customers engage with the brand beyond a simple transaction.
This approach is essential for physical retail locations as they face increasing competition from e-commerce. Offering exclusive, in-store experiences helps a brand foster deeper connections with its customers, giving them a reason to choose the in-store shopping experience over online purchases.
As part of Timberland's broader strategy to stay relevant and competitive, the brand has also embraced high-fashion collaborations. One notable partnership is with Louis Vuitton, with the two brands co-designing the LV x Timberland 6-In Ankle Boot for the Fall-Winter 2024 Workwear collection.
This limited-edition boot merges Timberland’s rugged yellow boot with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram pattern on the ankle collar and tongue. The design combines Timberland’s outdoor heritage with LV’s luxury touch, appealing to a fashion-forward audience.
Through its efforts to remain competitive in both the high-fashion and outdoor retail sectors, this premium Shanghai store plays a crucial role in Timberland’s strategy to expand its presence in China. By positioning the new store as a launchpad for deeper market penetration in the region, the brand aims to further establish its foothold and leverage the growing consumer demand, solidifying its place in this rapidly evolving market.