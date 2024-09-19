﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

The transformation and modernization of Xuhui

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
An exhibition explores how urban renewal projects have rejuvenated entire neighborhoods, covering everything from converting wasteland into "pocket parks" to upgrading canteens.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
The transformation and modernization of Xuhui
Ti Gong

Hundreds of photos are used to create this image of the Normandie Apartments.

The transformation and modernization of Xuhui
Ti Gong

Coffee vendors outside the exhibition venue

"In the Depth of the Sycamore Trees" is a retrospective exhibition on urban renewal in Xuhui District. It started at Xuhui Art Museum on Thursday.

From Yongjia Road Pocket Park to 550 Long Community Center and Leshan Residential Community, exhibits show how areas have been transformed. Of special interest is how urban wastelands have been turned into "pocket parks," the improvement of community canteens, and how contemporary aesthetics have enhanced old residential neighborhoods.

The installation "Thousands of Images Forming an Image" records the memories of citizens through thousands of small photos.

The photos have been combined to create an image of the iconic Normandie Apartments. The work shows every detail of the building, while also revealing scenes of daily life in the area, all of which tell the story of the city's modernization process.

The transformation and modernization of Xuhui
Ti Gong

The wall of photos attracts visitors.

The special "Exhibition within Exhibition" section is a mini-exhibition jointly presented by the curatorial team and amateurs.

Zhu Shigui, a long-time fan of the art museum, was invited to display his collection of matchboxes he has accumulated over 30 years. This is not only a collection of Zhu's life moments, but also a record of the city's changes.

As Xuhui has reinvented itself over the years, coffee has become a part of the lives of locals.

During the exhibition, a coffee fair is hosted at the exhibition site, inviting visitors to savor the aroma of city life from a cup of coffee.

At the "Urban Sketching Magic Square" section, 10,000 special sketch cards and urban sketch maps have been designed, inviting people to sketch the city at any point on the map and submit their work.

The transformation and modernization of Xuhui
Ti Gong

A glimpse of the exhibition.

"Accompanied with urban renewal, many significant changes in social life have occurred as well," said Wang Weiqiang, professor of the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University.

"The exhibition also offers a glimpse into the city's changes, and reflects people's sense of fulfillment and happiness," he added.

During the exhibition, the "Urban Art Walk" activity will be held, leading the audience to cross the physical boundaries of the exhibition and step into the city, experiencing the changes of a better urban life.

A series of cultural lectures and reading events will be held, with scholars and experts in the field of urban renewal discussing the stories, cultural context, and future prospects of the city through in-depth explanations and interactions.

The transformation and modernization of Xuhui
Ti Gong

Matchboxes are displayed.

If you go:

Opening hours: through February 23, 9am-5pm (closed on Monday)

Venue: Xuhui Art Museum 徐汇艺术馆

Address: 1413 Huaihai Rd M., 淮海中路1413号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     