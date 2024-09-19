The transformation and modernization of Xuhui

An exhibition explores how urban renewal projects have rejuvenated entire neighborhoods, covering everything from converting wasteland into "pocket parks" to upgrading canteens.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"In the Depth of the Sycamore Trees" is a retrospective exhibition on urban renewal in Xuhui District. It started at Xuhui Art Museum on Thursday. From Yongjia Road Pocket Park to 550 Long Community Center and Leshan Residential Community, exhibits show how areas have been transformed. Of special interest is how urban wastelands have been turned into "pocket parks," the improvement of community canteens, and how contemporary aesthetics have enhanced old residential neighborhoods. The installation "Thousands of Images Forming an Image" records the memories of citizens through thousands of small photos. The photos have been combined to create an image of the iconic Normandie Apartments. The work shows every detail of the building, while also revealing scenes of daily life in the area, all of which tell the story of the city's modernization process.

Ti Gong

The special "Exhibition within Exhibition" section is a mini-exhibition jointly presented by the curatorial team and amateurs. Zhu Shigui, a long-time fan of the art museum, was invited to display his collection of matchboxes he has accumulated over 30 years. This is not only a collection of Zhu's life moments, but also a record of the city's changes. As Xuhui has reinvented itself over the years, coffee has become a part of the lives of locals. During the exhibition, a coffee fair is hosted at the exhibition site, inviting visitors to savor the aroma of city life from a cup of coffee. At the "Urban Sketching Magic Square" section, 10,000 special sketch cards and urban sketch maps have been designed, inviting people to sketch the city at any point on the map and submit their work.

Ti Gong

"Accompanied with urban renewal, many significant changes in social life have occurred as well," said Wang Weiqiang, professor of the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University. "The exhibition also offers a glimpse into the city's changes, and reflects people's sense of fulfillment and happiness," he added. During the exhibition, the "Urban Art Walk" activity will be held, leading the audience to cross the physical boundaries of the exhibition and step into the city, experiencing the changes of a better urban life. A series of cultural lectures and reading events will be held, with scholars and experts in the field of urban renewal discussing the stories, cultural context, and future prospects of the city through in-depth explanations and interactions.

Ti Gong