Renowned French troupe presents light and shadow drama

French troupe Quidams will present a light and shadow drama show that transcends borders in Jiading District as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

Ti Gong

Well-known French light and shadow troupe Quidams will present a light and shadow drama show that transcends borders in Jiading District over the weekend as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival. The drama "Herbert's Dream" is inspired by a legend from thousands of years ago, as the sun rises and sets and day and night alternate. When night falls, the world is plunged into darkness. Thus, people from different places begin to search for a moon. They endure various hardships and finally meet where the moon has fallen.

The feast of light and shadow integrates modern technology and light art, using the "moon" as its subject, through the charm of light and shadow, to allow visitors to traverse light years, explore the mysteries of time and space, and build a bridge for cultural exchanges. Under the dreamlike light and shadow, children from the Dream Drama Club will transform into fairies and lightly step onto the stage, adding childlike fun and innocence to the performance. Quidams has 30-plus artists from different skill fields such as drama, dance, music, and acrobatics. The troupe has toured more than 50 countries worldwide and staged over 2,000 performances.

Another visual feast will be presented in Qingpu District from Sunday with a slew of activities celebrating the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival. Qingpu thrives and shines on water, nourished by more than 8,000 kilometers of waterways and soaked in 6,000 years of culture. With the theme of "Time Shines Brightly - Crossing a Millennium, Bloom with Brilliant Radiance," the Qingpu sub-venue will feature three core light display areas - the West Hongqiao Central Business District, Qingpu New City Central Business District and the pilot area of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone - and six check-in spots including Panlong Tiandi, Qushui Garden, and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town. At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Open-Air Cinema & Starlight Night Market Festival will run between September 22 and October 7, featuring light shows, a starlight night market food fair, and an open-air classic movie screening.

If you go: Venue: Life Hub@Anting Date: 7pm - 8pm, Saturday and Sunday

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号





Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Address: 333 Songze Avenue 崧泽大道333号

