"Flower Young Art Exhibition" shows innovative reuse of waste items

A waste coconut shell is turned into a percussion instrument; an eagle flying through the sky is patterned from discarded aluminum cans; egg cartons become hairpins with flowers. The innovation of residents in Yangpu District shines in their creative endeavors.

Using their ingenious ideas, boundless imaginations, and nimble fingers, residents have transformed trash into treasure and are holding an exhibition to showcase their works.

The "Flower Young Art Exhibition" opened on Friday and will run through the end of September at Yangpu Park.

In March, greenery authorities in the district launched a recyclable resource artwork collection to raise public awareness of waste sorting and recycling.

A total of 201 artworks were collected, including 73 entries from adolescents.