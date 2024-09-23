Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai light festival illuminates Qingpu District sub-venue

Themed "Time Shines Brightly – Crossing a Millennium, Bloom with Brilliant Radiance," the festival in Qingpu will integrate Jiangnan and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture with light.
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy a Jiangnan light dream at Panlong Tiandi.

A dazzling visual feast is being presented across Qingpu District through October 7 with the Qingpu sub-venue of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival lit up on Sunday night.

Themed "Time Shines Brightly – Crossing a Millennium, Bloom with Brilliant Radiance," the festival in Qingpu will deeply integrate Jiangnan (south of the lower part of the Yangtze River) culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture with various amazing light and shadow installations and rich architectural projection shows.

The colorful light performance and creative light and shadow art will bloom at check-in points, bringing a wonderful light and shadow feast to visitors.

Ti Gong

Illuminations highlight the typical Jiangnan scenery.

The Qingpu sub-venue features three core light display areas – the West Hongqiao Central Business District, Qingpu New City Central Business District, and the pilot area of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone – and six check-in spots including Panlong Tiandi, Qushui Garden, Jinze Ancient Town, and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

The Qingpu branch of the festival has established three tour routes, displaying the charms of Qingpu's light and shadow beauty. Nine cultural and tourism activities such as light exhibitions and music fountain shows will be staged at various core business areas, cultural venues, exhibition venues, and parks and green areas.

Ti Gong

Panlong Tiandi is lit up at night.

At Panlong Tiandi, diversified activities such as an immersive water tour light and shadow show, a light and shadow dance drama, mapping shows, a tent camping festival and a light concert are scheduled during the festival.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Open-Air Cinema & Starlight Night Market Festival runs through October 7, featuring light shows, a starlight night market food fair, and an open-air classic movie screening.

Ti Gong

Panlong Tiandi attracts big crowds on Sunday.

If you go:

Venue: Panlong Tiandi 蟠龙天地

Address: No.8, Lane 123, Panding Road, Qingpu District 蟠鼎路123弄8号

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue 崧泽大道333号

Ti Gong

Zhuanggao, rice cakes from Qingpu, are available at Panlong Tiandi.

Ti Gong

A boat takes visitors along the illuminated waterway.

Source: SHINE
﻿
