Shanghai light festival illuminates Qingpu District sub-venue

A dazzling visual feast is being presented across Qingpu District through October 7 with the Qingpu sub-venue of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival lit up on Sunday night.

Themed "Time Shines Brightly – Crossing a Millennium, Bloom with Brilliant Radiance," the festival in Qingpu will deeply integrate Jiangnan (south of the lower part of the Yangtze River) culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture with various amazing light and shadow installations and rich architectural projection shows.

The colorful light performance and creative light and shadow art will bloom at check-in points, bringing a wonderful light and shadow feast to visitors.