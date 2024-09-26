Feature / Lifestyle

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
Liantang Ancient Town was once a bustling commercial hub famous across the Jiangnan region – the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

A farm field in Liantang makes a good photo stop.

Amid gentle autumn breezes, the fragrance of rice, and a stunning golden carpet of paddy fields, activities will roll out across the Liantang Town in Qingpu District, offering an ideal option for the upcoming National Day holiday.

The 2024 Shanghai Liantang Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) Festival and Ancient Town Culture and Tourism Festival will run from September 29 to October 7, featuring four themes highlighting nature, guochao (China-chic) fashion, art, and shopping, allowing visitors from home and abroad to experience the charm of Liantang.

At Art-M, a culture and innovation industry park which is the main venue of the festival, visitors can experience agricultural activities such as rice field music shows, rice field painting, and even a rice field catwalk, as well as attend agricultural science classes, and enjoy the fun of rice harvesting and scarecrow making. They can also participate in interactive activities such as roasting corn, field sports meetings, and painting straw hats.

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

A panoramic view shows the natural beauty of Liantang.

During the festival, the Dongshe Village, a tranquil village with idyllic scenery, will host rural music concerts, rural home-style banquets, village tours and rural markets.

People will be invited to pick seasonal fruit at local orchards and enjoy the joy of harvest. They can also view the Liantang harmonious rural photography and aerial photography works exhibition at the Qingtang Courtyard. Here, people can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and truly converse with nature.

A visual and cultural feast will be presented in Liantang during the National Day holiday, featuring a seal cutting and calligraphy competition, a community square dance competition, intangible cultural heritage display, an art exhibition, and a trendy hanfu parade.

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

Pet gather in Liantang.

In addition, an ecological hiking activity will be held along the Zhufeng Highway on October 1. Hiking enthusiasts will walk into the lush ecological conservation forest to participate in a 6.5-kilometer ecological hiking event and enjoy the "natural oxygen bar." A jiaobai leaf weaving competition will be held on the same day.

Liantang Ancient Town was once a bustling commercial hub famous across the Jiangnan region – the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Its history dates back more than 1,000 years.

Jiangnan-style homes featuring white walls and black tiles line the waterways and alleys, and six stone bridges built in the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644–1911) dynasties are silent witnesses to the vicissitudes of history.

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

An aerial view shows Liantang Town.

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

Tubu or homespun cloth is on display.

Liantang Town offers ideal option for National Day holiday
Ti Gong

Stone bridges cross the waterways of Liantang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
National Day holiday
Liantang Ancient Town
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     